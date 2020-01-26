Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 22: GTLM battle heating up, WTR retains lead

shares
comments
Rolex 24, Hour 22: GTLM battle heating up, WTR retains lead
By:
Jan 26, 2020, 4:54 PM

Wayne Taylor Racing is in control of the 58th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona with two hours to go, but GT Le Mans should go down to the wire as BMW battles the two Porsches and a Corvette.

Following a pitstop at the 2hr-to-go mark, the #912 Porsche 911 RSR of Earl Bamber has just wrested the GTLM class lead from the #24 Rahal Letterman Lanigan run BMW M8 which John Edwards had held before handing off to Jesse Krohn. However, the black Bimmer remains filling the 911 RSR’s mirrors.

Just a dozen seconds back, Nick Tandy in the #911 Porsche has taken over from Matt Campbell and has just grabbed third from Jordan Taylor in the #3 Corvette C8.R.

Bad news for Risi Competizione is that its Ferrari 488 is probably now fully out of the fight having just received a drive-through penalty for James Calado having the car’s wheels turning while still on the jackstands.

A great consistent and fast stint from Ryan Briscoe saw him hand over the Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R to teammate Kamui Kobayashi with a 24sec lead, and the ex-Formula 1 star extended that to almost half a minute.

Oliver Jarvis has ceded the driving seat of the #77 Mazda RT24-P to Tristan Nunez who holds a 17sec advantage over Loic Duval in the #5 JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac.

The Acura Team Penske ARX-05, currently driven by reigning Indy 500 champ Simon Pagenaud, is fourth, three laps off the lead but now ahead of the #55 Mazda which fell back with a lack of power and then a long pitstop.

In LMP2, Ben Hanley’s DragonSpeed car runs two laps clear of its nearest opposition, the PR1 Mathiasen car which dominated the first third of the race.

The GT Daytona class remains close-fought, with the GRT Magnus Lamborghini Huracan running just ahead of the similar car of Paul Miller Racing.

Mirko Bortolotti in the WRT Speedstar Audi Sport R8 is just 16sec behind, trying to stay ahead of the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R.

The Black Swan Racing Porsche of Sven Muller is another 90sec down.

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author David Malsher-Lopez

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Race Starts in
23 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
16 Seconds

