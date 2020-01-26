Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 24: Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac wins again!

shares
comments
Rolex 24, Hour 24: Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac wins again!
By:
Jan 26, 2020, 6:46 PM

Ryan Briscoe, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon and Kamui Kobayashi have scored the third Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona win for Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.R in four years, while a Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M8 won GTLM for the second straight year.

Kobayashi steered the Konica Minolta #10 entry across the line 65sec ahead of the polesitting #77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez and Olivier Pla.

The triumph keeps alive Cadillac’s 100 percent winning record in the classic IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener. The 58th running of the event also saw a record distance completed due to only five caution periods, the top three completing 833 laps / 2965.48 miles, whereas the previous record, from 2018, was 808 laps / 2876.48 miles.

Over the final couple of hours, Kobayashi was taking it relatively easy and still pulling away from the Mazda, which in turn crossed the line 20sec ahead of the #5 JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais, Joao Barbosa and Loic Duval.

Fourth was earned by Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud in the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05, five laps down after being slowed almost throughout the race by the car bottoming out.

The second JDC Miller entry of Matheus Leist, Tristan Vautier, Chris Miller and Juan Piedrahita was fifth, ahead of the second Mazda which was way off the pace for the last three hours due to a power loss.

LMP2 was won by DragonSpeed, the Ben Hanley, Henrik Hedman, Colin Braun and Harrison Newey beating the PR1 Mathiasen of Gabriel Aubry/Ben Keating/Simon Trummer/Nick Boulle by a full lap, with Era Motorsport eight laps down.

The GT Le Mans battle was a thriller, Jesse Krohn overcoming a stall in his penultimate stop to drive home the #24 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing BMW M8 GTE he shared with John Edwards, Augusto Farfus and Chaz Mostert.

The Finn had to pass both Porsche 911 RSRs over the course of the final couple of hours, but eventually left them in his wake, crossing the line 14 sec ahead. Earl Bamber in the #912 car he shares with Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet engaged in a frantic duel with Nick Tandy in the final hour, but held on and then pulled away to restrict the Tandy/Fred Makowiecki/Matt Campbell-driven machine to the lowest step on the podium.

Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg delivered a fourth place finish for the new mid-engined Corvette C8.R on its debut, albeit well over a minute behind the Porsche battle.

The Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 retired more than hour before the end with a lack of power, leaving fifth place to last year’s winning BMW M8, which was 13 laps down due to earlier trouble when it ran over debris.

The GT Daytona class featured a Lamborghini Huracan 1-2, the Paul Miller Racing entry of Bryan Sellers, Corey Lewis, Madison Snow and Andrea Caldarelli triumphing ahead of the GRT Magnus entry steered by Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Marco Mapelli and John Potter.

The WRT Speedstar Audi Sport R8 of Mirko Bortolotti, Rolf Ineichen, Daniel Morad and Dries Vanthoor clinched the last step on the podium, ahead of the Porsche 911 GT3 Rs of Wright Motorsports and Black Swan Racing, and the Turner Motorsport BMW M6.

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Gap Interval
1 DPi 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Cadillac DPi 833
2 DPi 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
France Olivier Pla
Mazda DPi 833
3 DPi 5 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Loic Duval
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Cadillac DPi 833
4 DPi 6 United States Dane Cameron
France Simon Pagenaud
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Acura DPi 828
5 DPi 85 Colombia Juan Piedrahita
Brazil Matheus Leist
United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier
Cadillac DPi 825
6 DPi 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
Mazda DPi 823
7 DPi 31 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Cadillac DPi 822
8 DPi 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Alexander Rossi
Acura DPi 811
9 LMP2 81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Sweden Henrik Hedman
United States Colin Braun
United Kingdom Harrison Newey
ORECA LMP2 07 811
10 LMP2 52 United States Ben Keating
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Nicholas Boulle
France Gabriel Aubry
ORECA LMP2 07 809
11 LMP2 18 United States Kyle Tilley
United States Dwight Merriman
United States Ryan Lewis
France Nicolas Minassian
ORECA LMP2 07 800
12 LMP2 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Canada John Farano
France Nicolas Lapierre
ORECA LMP2 07 798
13 GTLM 24 United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Australia Chaz Mostert
Finland Jesse Krohn
BMW M8 GTE 786
14 GTLM 912 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
New Zealand Earl Bamber
France Mathieu Jaminet
Porsche 911 RSR 786
15 GTLM 911 Australia Matt Campbell
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 911 RSR 786
16 GTLM 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Corvette C8.R 785
17 GTLM 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Colton Herta
BMW M8 GTE 772
18 GTD 48 United States Madison Snow
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 765
19 GTD 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Italy Marco Mapelli
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 765
20 GTD 88 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Canada Daniel Morad
Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Audi R8 LMS GT3 764
21 GTD 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
United States Anthony Imperato
Austria Klaus Bachler
Porsche 911 GT3 R 764
22 GTD 54 United States Tim Pappas
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Germany Sven Muller
United States Trenton Estep
Porsche 911 GT3 R 763
23 GTD 96 United States Robby Foley
Germany Jens Klingmann
United States Bill Auberlen
United States Dillon Machavern
BMW M6 GT3 763
24 GTD 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
United States Jeff Westphal
Italy Alessandro Balzan
Ferrari 488 GT3 763
25 GTD 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Trent Hindman
United States A.J. Allmendinger
Acura NSX GT3 762
26 GTD 14 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Kyle Busch
Lexus RC F GT3 757
27 LMP2 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Robert Masson
United States Kyle Masson
United States Don Yount
ORECA LMP2 07 756
28 GTD 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Japan Shinya Michimi
France Jules Gounon
Acura NSX GT3 747
29 GTD 74 United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Ben Keating
United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Mercedes-AMG GT3 740
30 GTLM 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
Ferrari 488 GTE 738
31 GTD 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Townsend Bell
Lexus RC F GT3 728
32 GTD 9 Norway Dennis Olsen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern
France Patrick Pilet
Porsche 911 GT3 R 716
33 GTD 11 United States Richard Heistand
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 633
34 GTD 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
United States Eric Lux
United States Mark Kvamme
United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 608
35 GTD 19 Denmark Christina Nielsen
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Switzerland Rahel Frey
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 471
36 GTLM 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler
Corvette C8.R 461
37 GTD 98 Portugal Pedro Lamy
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Austria Mathias Lauda
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 189
38 GTD 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Canada Roman De Angelis
Spain Alex Riberas
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 151
View full results

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Scott Dixon , Kamui Kobayashi , Ryan Briscoe , Renger van der Zande
Teams Wayne Taylor Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

