Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 8: Second caution shakes up order

shares
comments
Rolex 24, Hour 8: Second caution shakes up order
By:
Jan 26, 2020, 2:55 AM

Scott Dixon was performing stunningly well in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac, holding a comfortable lead over the opposition but the race’s second caution period allowed the #77 Mazda to slip ahead after eight hours.

Renger van der Zande handed over the WTR machine to Dixon while holding a narrow lead, and the five-time IndyCar champion stretched the advantage over his first stint of the race.

But when Cameron Cassels parked his LMP2 car in the wall, Dixon brought in the #10 Cadillac before the full-course yellow was called, while Mazda driver Oliver Jarvis opted to stay out and duly cycled back into the lead at the one-third distance mark.

Acura Team Penske turned Juan Pablo Montoya around swiftly enough to get the #6 Acura ARX-05 ahead of Felipe Nasr in the Action Express Racing Cadillac for third.

Harry Tincknell had a slow stop in the #55 Mazda, but he and Sebastien Bourdais in the #5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac have been keeping Nasr under pressure since the restart.

Simon Trummer in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport Oreca is leading the LMP2 class ahead of Ben Hanley’s DragonSpeed entry, but they are closer than they’ve been since the start of the race, lying within a second.

In GT Le Mans, the two Porsches of Earl Bamber and Frederic Makowiecki are still chasing the #24 BMW M8, now piloted by Augusto Farfus, after Jesse Krohn completed a superb couple of stints, carrying on Chaz Mostert’s earlier good work.

Oliver Gavin’s #4 Corvette remains just ahead of its sister car, now piloted by Antonio Garcia, following the #3’s incident with the GTD car while driven by team newcomer Nicky Catsburg.

Paul Miller Racing’s Madison Snow heads GTD polesitter Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, while Frankie Montecalvo lies third after a strong stint by Townsend Bell in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

Misha Goikhberg lies fourth in the Heinricher/Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 ahead of Jeff Westphal’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 and Rolf Ineichen’s WRT Audi Sport R8 LMS.

The #11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan is running 35 laps off the class lead after suffering severe fuel pressure issues earlier.

Related video

Next article
Rolex 24, Hour 6: Cadillacs to the fore as night falls

Previous article

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Cadillacs to the fore as night falls
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author David Malsher-Lopez

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Race Starts in
08 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
42 Seconds

Trending

1
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
Supercars

Supercars Mustang rear wing altered for 2020

4
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 2: Mazda and Porsches lead opening stints

5
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Cadillacs to the fore as night falls

2h

Latest videos

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days 01:21
IMSA

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Latest news

Rolex 24, Hour 8: Second caution shakes up order
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 8: Second caution shakes up order

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Cadillacs to the fore as night falls
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Cadillacs to the fore as night falls

Rolex 24, Hour 4: Prototype dramas give Mazda big lead
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 4: Prototype dramas give Mazda big lead

Rolex 24, Hour 2: Mazda and Porsches lead opening stints
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 2: Mazda and Porsches lead opening stints

Penske talks of Le Mans return after IMSA/WEC rules convergence
LM24

Penske talks of Le Mans return after IMSA/WEC rules convergence

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.