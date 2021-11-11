Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta Next / Petit Le Mans IMSA: Nasr tops first practice at Road Atlanta
IMSA / Road Atlanta Interview

Rossi feels “a lot of pressure” ahead of Petit Le Mans, Baja

By:

Alexander Rossi says his eagerness to succeed on behalf of others is adding to the pressure of an action-packed few days at the IMSA finale followed by the Baja 1000.

Rossi feels “a lot of pressure” ahead of Petit Le Mans, Baja

The IndyCar ace this weekend resumes his endurance-driver role in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05, as he tries to help Ricky Taylor and Filip Albuquerque defend their slender lead in the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and clinch the team’s first championship since 2017, and Acura’s third straight.

Albuquerque, Taylor, Rossi and Helio Castroneves clinched victory in the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, and the Taylor/Albuquerque combo have since added two more wins, three third places and three fourth places, to lead the Prototype standings with one round to go, ahead of Action Express Racing’s Cadillac-mounted Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani.

From Road Atlanta, Rossi will then fly to the Baja peninsula to take part in the legendary Baja 1000 driving a Honda Ridgeline truck, seeking a class victory.

In both instances, he tells Motorsport.com that he feels a weight of expectation to deliver, less for his sake than for others.

“In the case of IMSA, driving for Wayne Taylor Racing and Acura, I’m the guy that just keeps the car going and keeps it in contention while Filipe and Ricky are resting,” he says. “Out of the car, I’m there to help the team in any capacity I can, whether that be with knowledge I can bring from IndyCar, knowledge that I can bring from racing the Acura for Penske in the past couple of years – maybe there’s something Ricky has forgotten from his time there! Then when I’m in the car, it’s about going fast but also being smart enough to not put the car at risk. I’ve got to help defend their points lead and stay ahead of the #31 [AXR’s Whelen Engineering car driven by Nasr/Derani].

“That said, you can’t take it easy. IMSA is so competitive now, whether that’s the full-time guys or drivers like me who are brought in to help with the endurance races. You’ve got some of the elite guys of motorsport out there.

“But it is a different mindset because unlike in IndyCar, you can’t be self-centered. You can’t just make the decision, ‘I’m going to go 100 percent and take all the risks I would in an IndyCar,’ because in this circumstance it’s almost not your call. You have to have the bigger picture in mind, which is helping to bring the championship home for Acura, for Wayne Taylor and for Filipe and Ricky.

“That’s going to be a lot of pressure, because basically whoever finishes in front between us and the #31 is going to win the championship. And we remember that last year at Petit, driving the Acura for Penske, myself, Ricky and Helio were in a dog fight with the #31 for six of the 10 hours. We’re fully expecting something similar, it’s just that we’re in a blue Acura instead of an orange Acura this year.”

Rossi says that he felt a similar obligation at Daytona this year – that he was racing on behalf of others.

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

He recalls, “I was thrilled to be able to check the Rolex 24 off the list personally. That’s obvious, right? It’s one of the classics. But I was really pleased for Acura and HPD, because I know how badly they had wanted that win while the cars were being run by Team Penske; I’d been part of that line-up. Ricky and Helio won the IMSA championship with the car last year, but they and Acura really wanted to prove the car in a 24-hour race, so getting that done this year was huge for them.

“And obviously Filipe was a huge factor in that win, bringing it home for us. He’s a fantastic driver. And Wayne Taylor Racing… what can you say? It’s well known that they didn’t get their hands on the car until pretty close to the Roar [Before the 24, IMSA’s preseason test] because last season ended so late. So for them to be able to switch from Cadillac to Acura, very different cars, and just keep on winning was impressive. Being in Victory Lane at Daytona, seeing what it means to Wayne and his family and his sponsors… it’s a very special feeling, to share those moments. I’ll remember it forever.

“And now I hope I can share that kind of moment with them and the guys from HPD again on Saturday night – ideally with a race win, but most importantly the championship.”

Will third time be the charm at Baja?

Rossi will be taking part in the Baja 1000 for a third time, racing a Honda Ridgeline in Class 7, for production trucks open to chassis modification but limited to six cylinders. In 2019, Rossi suffered a spectacular shunt while leading his class so there is a score to be settled.

“Class 7 is the perfect class for the Ridgeline as it’s a mid-size truck and its engine is the 3.5-liter V6 and so HPD absolutely deserves to see its potential fulfilled,” he says. “I don’t know I’d necessarily be heading back down to Baja if we had gone on to win the last time we raced there, but to me it feels like unfinished business.”

“Jeff Proctor’s team is great, the truck is great – they’ve won the class in just about every other big off-road race – and so I really want to do it justice, give the program the result it deserves. It’s the best truck in class.”

If racing IMSA sportscars is somewhat alien to a “selfish” open-wheel racer, in terms of thinking of the big picture for his co-drivers, sharing a truck at Baja is different again.

“With each stage being unique, it’s not like you can compare data with your co-drivers and learn from them,” Rossi comments. “You can’t look at a section of the rally and say, ‘I need to be better at this bit, or on that terrain,’ or whatever. That aspect of motorsport doesn’t really exist in this type of racing. We each have our task, our 200-or-so miles, and our common goal is to bring the truck back in one piece, and hopefully you’ve done that while going faster than your rivals.

“The weird part is dealing in minutes and hours, rather than tenths of a second. A very different mindset is required. Gaining 30sec on a section is great but if you do that while elevating the risk of getting a puncture, the net result isn’t worth the risk.”

Rossi, now 30, said he doesn’t foresee a future in off-road racing – the Baja bug hasn’t bitten yet, although he admits he will keep his “ear to the ground if there was a Trophy Truck ride available some time in the future”. Instead he sees next week’s race as a chance to fulfill the promise he’s seen in the Ridgeline.

“Honestly, I’m doing it for Honda, for Jeff Proctor and for his team, in order to validate the time we’ve spent down there, and their efforts in giving us the best truck in class.”

shares
comments
BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta
Previous article

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta
Next article

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Nasr tops first practice at Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Nasr tops first practice at Road Atlanta
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Vautier leads FP3 but rain halts action Road Atlanta
IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Vautier leads FP3 but rain halts action

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in FP2 Road Atlanta
Video Inside
IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in FP2

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Alexander Rossi More from
Alexander Rossi
Andretti team sucker-punched by misfortune at Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Andretti team sucker-punched by misfortune at Mid-Ohio

Taylor, WTR tackled Watkins Glen with eye on championship Watkins Glen
IMSA

Taylor, WTR tackled Watkins Glen with eye on championship

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Wayne Taylor Racing More from
Wayne Taylor Racing
Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day" Road America
IMSA

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day"

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours Watkins Glen
Video Inside
IMSA

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools' Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools'

Latest news

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Vautier leads FP3 but rain halts action
IMSA IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Vautier leads FP3 but rain halts action

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in FP2
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in FP2

Corvette IMSA and WEC programs for ’22, customer GT3s in ’24
WEC WEC

Corvette IMSA and WEC programs for ’22, customer GT3s in ’24

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Nasr tops first practice at Road Atlanta
IMSA IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Nasr tops first practice at Road Atlanta

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.