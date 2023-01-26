Sandbagging in Daytona a ‘waste of time’ for Rolex 24 GTP cars – Westbrook
Cadillac Racing’s Richard Westbrook says there ‘isn’t much point’ in GTP teams sandbagging in practice ahead of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
Westbrook, who was fastest in FP2 at Daytona on Thursday in his Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-LMDh, says the equal Balance of Performance of the new GTP cars – which all feature a common electrical hybrid system – means there have been no efforts made to hide the potential of the cars.
The four GTP manufacturers were all within 0.7s of each other in qualifying last Sunday at Daytona, and when asked if he thought there was any sandbagging going on, Westbrook replied: “Not in our class. I don’t think there’s much point.
“You could waste your time doing it. If I was running the series, I wouldn’t make any changes until after Le Mans. It’s so new, I don’t think you can say ‘that car needs more power’.
“I think the data that they receive now, they can see what power levels everyone is running. I don’t think you can hide anything. And, so far as we’ve all seen, it’s pretty close.
“Sandbagging... I think it’s a question for the other classes.”
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves also shrugged off talk of sandbagging in GTP, and says Acura is taking an “open book” approach.
“[HPD president] David Salters and everyone from Acura never talks about [sandbagging], we just go as fast as we can, deliver as much as we can, and hopefully the system works,” he said. “We’ll see. I believe they have so much more technology now to measure the cars, and that’s why if we play games we might be in trouble.
“Everyone at Acura is being an open book, trying everything we can, and that’s the way it should be.”
His team boss, Mike Shank, added: “At the Roar [test], I didn’t think of the BoP one time. I’ve got to make sure this car finishes. And that’s different to the GTD guys, that’s the whole conversation.
“We don’t want to be in that, and I think in IMSA, all cars qualify within seven tenths, that’s a pretty good damn good dart throw right away. The #60 and the #10 [Wayne Taylor Racing’s sister ARX-06] are exactly where they have been since practice one [at the Roar]. We have not changed anything.”
Rolex 24: Westbrook’s Ganassi Cadillac tops second practice
MSR Acura 'can't feel confident' heading into Rolex 24 - Blomqvist
Latest news
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024 WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Brit duo at heart of Lexus GT push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Why Peugeot will skip Le Mans in '22 Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.