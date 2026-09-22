Sebastien Bourdais joins DragonSpeed Corvette lineup in GTD Pro return at Petit Le Mans

DragonSpeed is set to make a return to the GTD Pro class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for its final scheduled series appearance of the season at next weekend’s Motul Petit Le Mans, signing Sebastien Bourdais to headline the effort.

The Cadillac factory driver, who will depart Hertz Team JOTA’s FIA World Endurance Championship program at the end of the season, will team up with DragonSpeed regulars Giacomo Altoe and Casper Stevenson behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

Bourdais brings significant momentum to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, having twice won the grueling 10-hour Endurance Cup round overall. The upcoming race marks his first GT start since the conclusion of the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Ford GT program in 2019.

The announcement came via DragonSpeed’s social media channels.

“Getting a call up from DragonSpeed and being asked to race with them really put a smile on my face,” Bourdais said.

“I love Petit, and have been fortunate to have a lot of success there in the past. This will be my third different class in the last three years and I’m really excited to see how different it is to what I’ve experienced for the previous two times.

“Racing in GTD Pro in a Corvette will also be two new ventures, but everyone I’ve talked to says the Chevy is a great car.

“The focus of the weekend is to help DragonSpeed, Elton, Henrik, Giacomo, Casper and all the guys behind the scenes get a win at Petit for GM!”

The event will mark the Elton Julian-led squad's first appearance back in GTD Pro since finishing runner-up in the class championship last year, following a strong campaign with a privateer Ferrari 296 GT3 program that took the fight to factory-backed efforts.

“Ah, Petit Le Mans… One of my favorites. So ready to finish this year with a classic both in and out of the car,” said Julian.

“Over the years, DragonSpeed has raced with some of the great drivers of their generation, whether it be in endurance or single-seaters. Sebastien is one of those drivers.

“When the decision was taken to race in Pro to close out our GT campaign in IMSA, we needed an ace in the pocket and we found one. With him, I know what we are going to get and it’s exactly what we will need.

“It’s time to go racing again with the big boys and we won’t bring a knife to a gun fight. Everyone at DragonSpeed and GM are looking forward to seeing him do his thing in the Z06 GT3.R.”