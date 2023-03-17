Sebring 12H: AXR Cadillac leads Porsche in disrupted night session
Five red flags led to a disrupted and disjointed third session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship contenders as they prepared for Saturday’s 71st Twelve Hours of Sebring.
GTP
Alexander Sims was the first driver to duck under the 1m50s barrier with a 1:49.256 on his seventh lap in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R and worked down to a 1:48.820.
By then his nearest competitor was Nick Tandy in the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, 0.152s behind, with Louis Deletraz third for Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti another 0.06s down.
Then the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 expired on its 10th lap, bringing out the red, and with half hour to go, the WTR Acura also stopped on course with Filipe Albuquerque at the wheel.
Philipp Eng’s best lap in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 was, encouragingly, within half a second of the top spot.
By the time of the final red flag, all eight GTP cars were lined up ready to roll, but the tire wall repairs necessary at Turn 17 for a shunt from a GTD Porsche left no time to get more laps in.
LMP2
Josh Pierson and Scott Huffaker put their two TDS Racing Orecas top ahead of Christian Rasmussen of Era Motorsport, before Rasmussen split the pair, albeit still three-tenths of a second behind Pierson’s benchmark.
LMP3
The battle between Jr III Racing and Riley Motorsports looks set to be an entertaining one, but Garett Grist’s top time for Jr III this evening was almost a full second faster than Felipe Fraga’s best for Riley – largely a result of traffic and unhelpful red flags.
Tonis Kasemets of Ave Motorsports made it a Ligier 1-2-3, with Nico Varrone fastest Duqueine driver for AWA in fourth.
GTD Pro/GTD
Jordan Taylor’s GTD Pro Corvette C8.R led the way for the GT3 cars for most of the session, while his closest challenger was Indy Dontje in the Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.
Ben Barnicoat was second in GTD Pro, third overall, in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 followed by Daniel Juncadella’s WeatherTech Racing Mercedes and Patrick Pilet in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R. Another Porsche, that of Seb Priaulx of AO Racing, was fifth overall, second in GTD.
The #66 Acura NSX GT3 of Gradient Racing was in the wars, Sheena Monk being tapped by the Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2 car of Georg Kurtz that was recovering from a spin. Then Monk’s co-driver Marc Miller caused a red flag by going off at Turn 3.
Another unfortunate team was Kellymoss with Riley, since there was a red flag within two minutes of the start of the session when David Brule’s #92 Porsche went into the tire wall at Turn 5. Then with barely a dozen minutes remaining, the sister car, the #91 driven by Kay van Berlo, completed a 360deg spin under braking for Turn 17 and went hard into the tire wall.
Qualifying starts on Friday morning at 9.15am local (Eastern) time, preceded by 10 minutes for the GTP cars to run a systems check.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|23
|1'48.820
|2
|6
|
Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
Dane Cameron
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|24
|1'48.972
|0.152
|3
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|19
|1'49.034
|0.214
|4
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|20
|1'49.292
|0.472
|5
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|19
|1'49.531
|0.711
|6
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|25
|1'49.851
|1.031
|7
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|21
|1'50.106
|1.286
|8
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|20
|1'50.899
|2.079
|9
|35
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|25
|1'51.543
|2.723
|10
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|24
|1'51.842
|3.022
|11
|11
|
Steven Thomas
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|25
|1'51.951
|3.131
|12
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|23
|1'52.389
|3.569
|13
|04
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Nolan Siegel
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|19
|1'53.023
|4.203
|14
|52
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|21
|1'53.936
|5.116
|15
|8
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Kyffin Simpson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|24
|1'54.151
|5.331
|16
|51
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Pietro Fittipaldi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|22
|1'55.897
|7.077
|17
|30
|
Ari Balogh
Garett Grist
Dakota Dickerson
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|23
|1'56.595
|7.775
|18
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|20
|1'57.552
|8.732
|19
|4
|
Seth Lucas
Tonis Kasemets
Trenton Estep
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|22
|1'57.974
|9.154
|20
|17
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|23
|1'58.624
|9.804
|21
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Glenn van
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|20
|1'58.682
|9.862
|22
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|22
|1'58.733
|9.913
|23
|85
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Daniel Goldburg
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|24
|1'59.397
|10.577
|24
|33
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|20
|1'59.592
|10.772
|25
|38
|
Christopher Allen
Robert Mau
Tristan Nunez
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|20
|2'00.123
|11.303
|26
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|20
|2'01.290
|12.470
|27
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|17
|2'01.360
|12.540
|28
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|24
|2'01.375
|12.555
|29
|79
|
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|19
|2'01.407
|12.587
|30
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|20
|2'01.635
|12.815
|31
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|20
|2'01.646
|12.826
|32
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|19
|2'01.771
|12.951
|33
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|23
|2'01.879
|13.059
|34
|63
|
Frank Perera
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|20
|2'01.994
|13.174
|35
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|18
|2'02.045
|13.225
|36
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|21
|2'02.068
|13.248
|37
|62
|
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
Gabriel Casagrande
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|18
|2'02.169
|13.349
|38
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benjamin Hites
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|23
|2'02.209
|13.389
|39
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|20
|2'02.228
|13.408
|40
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|19
|2'02.240
|13.420
|41
|92
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|15
|2'02.288
|13.468
|42
|12
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
Parker Thompson
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|24
|2'02.288
|13.468
|43
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|19
|2'02.406
|13.586
|44
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|17
|2'02.476
|13.656
|45
|023
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|21
|2'02.566
|13.746
|46
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|21
|2'02.719
|13.899
|47
|83
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|17
|2'03.116
|14.296
|48
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|20
|2'03.263
|14.443
|49
|21
|
Simon Mann
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|19
|2'03.603
|14.783
|50
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|21
|2'03.612
|14.792
|51
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|10
|2'03.930
|15.110
|52
|95
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
John Edwards
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|22
|2'04.194
|15.374
|53
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Maxwell Root
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|22
|2'05.495
|16.675
|View full results
Latest news
Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant
Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant
F1 drivers subject to track walk “bike ban”
F1 drivers subject to track walk “bike ban” F1 drivers subject to track walk “bike ban”
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview
WRC Mexico: Tanak heads Rovanpera after superspecial dominance
WRC Mexico: Tanak heads Rovanpera after superspecial dominance WRC Mexico: Tanak heads Rovanpera after superspecial dominance
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.