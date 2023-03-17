Sebring 12H: AXR Cadillac leads Porsche in disrupted night session

GTP

Alexander Sims was the first driver to duck under the 1m50s barrier with a 1:49.256 on his seventh lap in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R and worked down to a 1:48.820.

By then his nearest competitor was Nick Tandy in the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, 0.152s behind, with Louis Deletraz third for Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti another 0.06s down.

Then the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 expired on its 10th lap, bringing out the red, and with half hour to go, the WTR Acura also stopped on course with Filipe Albuquerque at the wheel.

Philipp Eng’s best lap in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 was, encouragingly, within half a second of the top spot.

By the time of the final red flag, all eight GTP cars were lined up ready to roll, but the tire wall repairs necessary at Turn 17 for a shunt from a GTD Porsche left no time to get more laps in.

LMP2

Josh Pierson and Scott Huffaker put their two TDS Racing Orecas top ahead of Christian Rasmussen of Era Motorsport, before Rasmussen split the pair, albeit still three-tenths of a second behind Pierson’s benchmark.

LMP3

The battle between Jr III Racing and Riley Motorsports looks set to be an entertaining one, but Garett Grist’s top time for Jr III this evening was almost a full second faster than Felipe Fraga’s best for Riley – largely a result of traffic and unhelpful red flags.

Tonis Kasemets of Ave Motorsports made it a Ligier 1-2-3, with Nico Varrone fastest Duqueine driver for AWA in fourth.

GTD Pro/GTD

Jordan Taylor’s GTD Pro Corvette C8.R led the way for the GT3 cars for most of the session, while his closest challenger was Indy Dontje in the Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Ben Barnicoat was second in GTD Pro, third overall, in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 followed by Daniel Juncadella’s WeatherTech Racing Mercedes and Patrick Pilet in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R. Another Porsche, that of Seb Priaulx of AO Racing, was fifth overall, second in GTD.

The #66 Acura NSX GT3 of Gradient Racing was in the wars, Sheena Monk being tapped by the Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2 car of Georg Kurtz that was recovering from a spin. Then Monk’s co-driver Marc Miller caused a red flag by going off at Turn 3.

Another unfortunate team was Kellymoss with Riley, since there was a red flag within two minutes of the start of the session when David Brule’s #92 Porsche went into the tire wall at Turn 5. Then with barely a dozen minutes remaining, the sister car, the #91 driven by Kay van Berlo, completed a 360deg spin under braking for Turn 17 and went hard into the tire wall.

Qualifying starts on Friday morning at 9.15am local (Eastern) time, preceded by 10 minutes for the GTP cars to run a systems check.