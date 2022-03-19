Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sebring 12H, Hour 1: WTR takes early lead, double whammy for Ganassi Next / Sebring 12H, Hour 6: Action Express Cadillac leads at halfway
IMSA / Sebring Race report

Sebring 12H, Hour 3: AXR Cadillac leads WTR Acura under yellows

Action Express Racing leads the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship field after the one-fourth distance in the Sebring 12 Hours, as a multi-car incident brought the first yellow flag period of the race.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sebring 12H, Hour 3: AXR Cadillac leads WTR Acura under yellows

Mike Conway in the #31 AXR Cadillac DPi V.R moved to the front after the team’s enduro-only #48 enduro entry picked up two drive through penalties when Jose Maria Lopez peeled into the lane in the third hour to hand over the driving duties to Kamui Kobayashi.

Will Stevens sits a strong second in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura after taking over from Ricky Taylor, with Richard Westbrook moving up to third in the #5 JDC-Miller Mustang.

Mercedes Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne was running fourth on his IMSA debut for the #60 Meyer Shank Acura, with Kobayashi a distant sixth in the #48 AXR behind the #02 Chip Ganassi Cadillac of Earl Bamber.

Kobayashi’s teammate Lopez had jumped both the #31 AXR and the #10 Acura in the third hour by stopping earlier, but the #48 crew was penalised on two different counts for spinning the wheels in the pits and speeding into the pitlane.

Former IndyCar ace Ryan Hunter-Reay was circulating 35 laps down after the #01 Chip Ganassi Cadillac that started on pole position continued to struggle with technical issues.

In the LMP2 division, the #81 DragonSpeed had been leading after Juan Pablo Montoya took over the car from his 16-year-old son Sebastian, only to be caught in a multi-car melee triggered by LMP3 driver Alex Udell.

Udell lost control of his #6 Duqueine at Turn 1 with what appeared to be a tyre issue, suffering a spin before coming to a rest on the inside of the corner.

This forced Montoya to take evasive action and he ended up hitting the #1 Paul Miller BMW M4, suffering terminal damage to his Oreca.

This triggered the first yellow flag period of the race and promoted Giedo van der Garde in the lead in the #29 Racing Team Nederland car.

The pole-sitting #52 PR1 Mathiasen car that had led the race for so long in the hands of gentleman driver Ben Keating dropped to second, with Scott Huffaker now in the driving seat.

Corvette holds the lead in the GTD Pro division after Antonio Garcia leapfrogged both Mirko Bortolotti and Daniel Serra by pitting a lap later at the start of the second hour.

Bortolotti’s teammate Andrea Caldarelli sits second in the #63 TR3 Lamborghini Huracan GT3, with two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann running a strong third in the #24 Rahal Letterman Lannigan Racing-entered BMW M4.

The #25 BMW and Serra’s #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari were also involved in battle for podium finishes before both went behind the wall with unrelated power steering failures. The BMW remained in the pits at the end of the third hour while Risi was able to repair the 488 GT3 to send Edward Cheever back out on track again.

The GTD field is led by Michael de Quesada in the #28 Alegra Mercedes, with #57 Winward driver Marvin Dienst making it a one-two for the German manufacturer.

shares
comments
Sebring 12H, Hour 1: WTR takes early lead, double whammy for Ganassi
Previous article

Sebring 12H, Hour 1: WTR takes early lead, double whammy for Ganassi
Next article

Sebring 12H, Hour 6: Action Express Cadillac leads at halfway

Sebring 12H, Hour 6: Action Express Cadillac leads at halfway
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Okayama SUPER GT: Rookie Toyota wins thrilling opener Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Okayama SUPER GT: Rookie Toyota wins thrilling opener

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title
DTM

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi Cadillacs take 1-2, Aston, BMW also win
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi Cadillacs take 1-2, Aston, BMW also win

Long Beach IMSA: Brilliant Bourdais takes record-breaking pole
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Brilliant Bourdais takes record-breaking pole

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi hits the front in second practice
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi hits the front in second practice

Long Beach IMSA: Derani's AXR Cadillac leads Practice 1
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Derani's AXR Cadillac leads Practice 1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.