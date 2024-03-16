Sebring 12h: Bourdais grabs the lead after the opening hour
Cadillac Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais snatched the lead from Pipo Derani after the opening hour of the Sebring 12 Hours.
#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon
Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Pole-sitter Pipo Derani got a clean start in the No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R to comfortably lead entering Turn 1.
It didn’t take long for trouble to strike behind, though, as the No. 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 of Davide Rigon was involved in contact at the GTD and GTD Pro start and ended up off course in Turn 3. Fortunately, he was able to continue on and the race stayed green.
Only a few moments later Pfaff Motorsports’ No. 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO of Oliver Jarvis slowed with a flat tire, which led to an early pit stop only a few minutes later when he made it back around the 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit.
Another McLaren, this time Inception Racing’s No. 70 GTD machine driven by Brendan Iribe, suffered a puncture in Turn 13 and needed to pit for service.
Meanwhile, Vasser Sullivan’s two Lexus RC F GT3 entries jumped out to lead both GTD Pro and GTD classes with Jack Hawksworth and Parker Thompson, respectively.
Derani remained out front by roughly 1s over Bourdais in the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R through the opening 20 minutes.
Only a few minutes after the No. 04 CrowdStrike Racing by APR ORECA 07 LMP2, driving by George Kurtz, slowed down with a puncture. Once he finally made it around to the pits, the team received a penalty for too many crew members going over the wall.
While the issues were happening for Kurtz, there was a lead change in LMP2 as Ben Keating’s No. 2 United Autosports USA machine propelled by team-mate Daniel Goldburg moved to the front and quickly built up a 4s lead.
It only 30 minutes into the endurance classic for the first retirement as the No. 17 AWA Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R dropped out with apparent alternator issues.
The first full course yellow came out 38 minutes in for debris, which simmered a battle for the overall lead that was heating up between Derani and Bourdais, who had closed to within a tenth as they navigated traffic.
All GTP cars opted to pit, with the No. 85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963, driven by Phil Hanson, receiving a new rear clip. Derani led off pit lane, followed by the Louis Deletraz in the No. 40 Acura ARX-06 for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti. Bourdais dropped to third.
During the pit stops for LMP2, Nick Boulle was able to come out with the lead in the No. 52 Inter Europole by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA 07. Keating dropped to second, with Goldburg third.
Both of the Vasser Sullivan entries remained in the lead, but Frankie Montecalvo replaced Thompson in the team’s No. 12 machine.
The race finally resumed two minutes shy of the completion of the first hour, and Bourdais was able to quickly get by Deletraz to reclaim second.
Shortly after the end of the opening hour, Bourdais sent his Ganassi-prepared Cadillac up the inside of Derani's AXR machine to claim the lead of the race for the first time.
Watch: BrrrakeF1 - Under the Skin of Endurance Racing's Advanced Tech
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Keselowski: "There was a lot of discipline required" due to tire wear
Truex "gave it a hell of an effort" in Bristol loss to Hamlin
Hamlin wins wild Bristol Cup race dominated by tire wear
Bourdais reveals Cadillac suffered electrical issues in Sebring 12 Hours battle
Prime
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments