Sebring 12h: Derani claims pole to lead 1-2 for Cadillac
Pipo Derani made a frantic dash in the final seconds to put Cadillac on pole for the Sebring 12 Hours.
#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist
Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
The Brazilian skillfully navigated the 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit and jumped to the top of the leaderboard with a flying lap of 1m48.152s to claim pole in the No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Action Express Racing.
Sebastien Bourdais was able to propel the Cadillac prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing to second, 0.114s behind.
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s No. 40 Acura ARX-06, which missed Thursday evening’s practice due to an engine change, qualified third at 0.441s behind.. Although Ricky Taylor, in sister WTR Andretti entry, set the fastest time in GTP, he received extra work on the machine during the red flag, which voided his overall time of 1m48.038s.
The No. 7 Porsche Penske 963 of Felipe Nasr was fifth, 1.027s behind.
The No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Philipp Eng seized fourth at only 0.667s. Phil Hanson had the top time of 1m51.441s in the No. 85 Porsche 963 for JDC-Miller MotorSports until a red flag brought the session to a brief stop. Hanson was left collected sixth, 1.106s off the mark.
The No. 6 Penske Porsche 963 of Matheiu Jaminet, who was out on his maiden run, had a significant shunt after his right rear on went over the curbing at the exit of Turn 1, which sent the car into a wild kickout that led to slamming the nose into the barrier. The incident brought out the red flag and left four minutes and four seconds of running the remainder of the segment.
LMP2
PJ Hyett delivered a stout 1m52.142s flyer to take his first-ever pole behind the wheel of ‘Spike’, AO Racing’s No. 99 ORECA LMP2 07.
“Yeah, I'm kind of speechless about what's happening here," Hyatt said. "Sebring is one of the greatest tracks in the world, and to get pole in a P2 car is a dream come true. I can't believe it. I honestly can't believe it.”
United Autosports USA’s No. 22 ORECA 07 of Daniel Goldburg got close to the top, but ultimately fell 0.171s off Hyatt’s pace-setting time.
After going top briefly with 10 minutes remaining in the class qualifying, Ben Keating pulled off a power slide entering Turn 3 that kicked out the rear of his No. 2 United Autosports USA ORECA 07 and came to a slight halt enough to be lined up with the exit of the corner. He was able to continue and ended up 0.531s in third when the dust settled.
The No. 20 ORECA 07 MKD by High Class Racing, piloted by Dennis Andersen, was stopped on track just offline in Turn 7 to bring out the red flag in the final minute and prematurely ended the segment.
GTD and GTD Pro
Jack Hawksworth dropped a flyer of 1m58.714s to claim the GTD Pro pole in Vasser Sullivan’s No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3.
The lap came with roughly six minutes remaining, which was sizably ahead of Heart of Racing Team’s No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo of Marco Farnbacher by 0.550s.
AO Racing’s Seb Priaulx came away third with the No. 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) in GTD Pro, 0.732s off Hawksworth’s time.
Winward Racing’s Philip Ellis led GTD with a lap of 1m58.778s in the No. 57 Mercedes AMG GT3, which was only 0.064s off the overall GTD class mark set by Hawksworth.
Antonio Fuoco, driving the No. 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 for Cetilar Racing, was 0.236s off of the time set by Ellis to take second in GTD.
Parker Thompson put the GTD entry for Vasser Sullivan third in class in the No. 12 Lexus, ending up 0.365s off Ellis’s time and fifth in overall GTD classes.
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|6
|
1'48.152
|124.491
|2
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais S. Dixon Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|5
|
+0.147
1'48.299
|0.147
|124.322
|3
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz C. Herta Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|5
|
+0.441
1'48.593
|0.294
|123.986
|4
|J. Krohn P. Eng A. Farfus BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|5
|
+0.677
1'48.829
|0.236
|123.717
|5
|D. Cameron F. Nasr M. Campbell Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|6
|
+1.027
1'49.179
|0.350
|123.320
|6
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|5
|
+1.106
1'49.258
|0.079
|123.231
|7
|G. Bruni A. Picariello J. Andlauer Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|5
|
+1.122
1'49.274
|0.016
|123.213
|8
|P. Hyett P. Chatin M. Brabham AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|6
|
+3.990
1'52.142
|2.868
|120.062
|9
|
D. Goldburg
P. di Resta
B. Garg United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|7
|
+4.161
1'52.313
|0.171
|119.879
|10
|B. Keating N. Pino B. Hanley United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|7
|
+4.521
1'52.673
|0.360
|119.496
|11
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|7
|
+4.613
1'52.765
|0.092
|119.399
|12
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|8
|
+5.126
1'53.278
|0.513
|118.858
|13
|G. Kurtz C. Braun T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|8
|
+5.374
1'53.526
|0.248
|118.598
|14
|M. Cairoli A. Caldarelli R. Grosjean Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|63
|Lamborghini SC63
|5
|
+5.422
1'53.574
|0.048
|118.548
|15
|
S. Thomas
M. Jensen
H. McElrea TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|8
|
+5.430
1'53.582
|0.008
|118.540
|16
|L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen L. Wadoux Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|7
|
+6.129
1'54.281
|0.699
|117.815
|17
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly M. Martin BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|5
|
+6.212
1'54.364
|0.083
|117.729
|18
|M. Jakobsen H. Hedman R. Lindh DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA 07
|8
|
+6.318
1'54.470
|0.106
|117.620
|19
|
D. Merriman
R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|8
|
+6.825
1'54.977
|0.507
|117.102
|20
|
D. Andersen
S. LucasL. Hörr MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|6
|
+7.302
1'55.454
|0.477
|116.618
|21
|J. Farano M. Dinan C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|7
|
+8.002
1'56.154
|0.700
|115.915
|22
|L. Willsey J. Barbosa J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|8
|
+9.172
1'57.324
|1.170
|114.759
|23
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|5
|
+10.562
1'58.714
|1.390
|113.415
|24
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|5
|
+10.626
1'58.778
|0.064
|113.354
|25
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4
|
+10.862
1'59.014
|0.236
|113.130
|26
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|
+10.991
1'59.143
|0.129
|113.007
|27
|R. Gunn A. Riberas M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|6
|
+11.112
1'59.264
|0.121
|112.892
|28
|M. Skeen M. Grenier K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|6
|
+11.198
1'59.350
|0.086
|112.811
|29
|
L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. Christensen AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|
+11.294
1'59.446
|0.096
|112.720
|30
|A. Garcia A. Sims D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|7
|
+11.356
1'59.508
|0.062
|112.662
|31
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|7
|
+11.365
1'59.517
|0.009
|112.653
|32
|D. Serra D. Rigon J. Calado Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|
+11.382
1'59.534
|0.017
|112.637
|33
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|5
|
+11.434
1'59.586
|0.052
|112.588
|34
|T. Milner N. Catsburg E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|6
|
+11.634
1'59.786
|0.200
|112.400
|35
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|6
|
+11.645
1'59.797
|0.011
|112.390
|36
|S. Yoluc R. Andrade S. Andrews Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|6
|
+11.713
1'59.865
|0.068
|112.326
|37
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis J. Hinchcliffe Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|7
|
+11.731
1'59.883
|0.018
|112.310
|38
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|
+11.764
1'59.916
|0.033
|112.279
|39
|
O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaA. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|6
|
+12.182
2'00.334
|0.418
|111.889
|40
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+12.244
2'00.396
|0.062
|111.831
|41
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|5
|
+12.275
2'00.427
|0.031
|111.802
|42
|
R. Foley
P. Gallagher
J. Walker Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|6
|
+12.307
2'00.459
|0.032
|111.772
|43
|
K. Marcelli
D. Formal
G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|7
|
+12.481
2'00.633
|0.174
|111.611
|44
|J. Hand D. Muller F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|6
|
+12.567
2'00.719
|0.086
|111.532
|45
|
R. Hardwick
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|
+12.600
2'00.752
|0.033
|111.501
|46
|
M. FrancoA. Costa C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+12.707
2'00.859
|0.107
|111.403
|47
|
S. MonkK. Legge T. Calderon Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|7
|
+12.912
2'01.064
|0.205
|111.214
|48
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|
+13.212
2'01.364
|0.300
|110.939
|49
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|9
|
+13.361
2'01.513
|0.149
|110.803
|50
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|5
|
+13.403
2'01.555
|0.042
|110.765
|51
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|
+13.806
2'01.958
|0.403
|110.399
|52
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach K. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|8
|
+15.818
2'03.970
|2.012
|108.607
|53
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|8
|
+16.927
2'05.079
|1.109
|107.644
|54
|
A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. Merrill AWA
|17
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|8
|
+16.937
2'05.089
|0.010
|107.635
|55
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni L. Pulcini Iron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|7
|
+17.017
2'05.169
|0.080
|107.567
|56
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet F. Makowiecki Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|2
|
|57
|R. Taylor J. Barbosa B. Hartley Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|5
|
|58
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|2
|
|View full results
Watch: BrrrakeF1 - Under the Skin of Endurance Racing's Advanced Tech
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Sebring 12h: van der Zande puts Cadillac back on top in third practice
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Latest news
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
Sebring 12h: Bourdais grabs the lead after the opening hour
Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Porsche's Wehrlein beats Vandoorne to pole by fractions
Prime
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments