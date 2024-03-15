All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Sebring 12h: Derani claims pole to lead 1-2 for Cadillac

Pipo Derani made a frantic dash in the final seconds to put Cadillac on pole for the Sebring 12 Hours.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist

#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist

Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The Brazilian skillfully navigated the 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit and jumped to the top of the leaderboard with a flying lap of 1m48.152s to claim pole in the No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Action Express Racing.

Sebastien Bourdais was able to propel the Cadillac prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing to second, 0.114s behind.

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s No. 40 Acura ARX-06, which missed Thursday evening’s practice due to an engine change, qualified third at 0.441s behind.. Although Ricky Taylor, in sister WTR Andretti entry, set the fastest time in GTP, he received extra work on the machine during the red flag, which voided his overall time of 1m48.038s.

The No. 7 Porsche Penske 963 of Felipe Nasr was fifth, 1.027s behind.

The No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Philipp Eng seized fourth at only 0.667s. Phil Hanson had the top time of 1m51.441s in the No. 85 Porsche 963 for JDC-Miller MotorSports until a red flag brought the session to a brief stop. Hanson was left collected sixth, 1.106s off the mark.

The No. 6 Penske Porsche 963 of Matheiu Jaminet, who was out on his maiden run, had a significant shunt after his right rear on went over the curbing at the exit of Turn 1, which sent the car into a wild kickout that led to slamming the nose into the barrier. The incident brought out the red flag and left four minutes and four seconds of running the remainder of the segment.

LMP2

PJ Hyett delivered a stout 1m52.142s flyer to take his first-ever pole behind the wheel of ‘Spike’, AO Racing’s No. 99 ORECA LMP2 07.

“Yeah, I'm kind of speechless about what's happening here," Hyatt said. "Sebring is one of the greatest tracks in the world, and to get pole in a P2 car is a dream come true. I can't believe it. I honestly can't believe it.”

United Autosports USA’s No. 22 ORECA 07 of Daniel Goldburg got close to the top, but ultimately fell 0.171s off Hyatt’s pace-setting time.

After going top briefly with 10 minutes remaining in the class qualifying, Ben Keating pulled off a power slide entering Turn 3 that kicked out the rear of his No. 2 United Autosports USA ORECA 07 and came to a slight halt enough to be lined up with the exit of the corner. He was able to continue and ended up 0.531s in third when the dust settled.

The No. 20 ORECA 07 MKD by High Class Racing, piloted by Dennis Andersen, was stopped on track just offline in Turn 7 to bring out the red flag in the final minute and prematurely ended the segment.

 

GTD and GTD Pro

Jack Hawksworth dropped a flyer of 1m58.714s to claim the GTD Pro pole in Vasser Sullivan’s No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3.

The lap came with roughly six minutes remaining, which was sizably ahead of Heart of Racing Team’s No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo of Marco Farnbacher by 0.550s.

AO Racing’s Seb Priaulx came away third with the No. 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) in GTD Pro, 0.732s off Hawksworth’s time.

Winward Racing’s Philip Ellis led GTD with a lap of 1m58.778s in the No. 57 Mercedes AMG GT3, which was only 0.064s off the overall GTD class mark set by Hawksworth.

Antonio Fuoco, driving the No. 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 for Cetilar Racing, was 0.236s off of the time set by Ellis to take second in GTD.

Parker Thompson put the GTD entry for Vasser Sullivan third in class in the No. 12 Lexus, ending up 0.365s off Ellis’s time and fifth in overall GTD classes.

1
 - 
3
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 6

1'48.152

124.491
2 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 5

+0.147

1'48.299

0.147 124.322
3 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 5

+0.441

1'48.593

0.294 123.986
4 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 5

+0.677

1'48.829

0.236 123.717
5 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 6

+1.027

1'49.179

0.350 123.320
6 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 5

+1.106

1'49.258

0.079 123.231
7 Italy G. Bruni Belgium A. Picariello France J. Andlauer Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 5

+1.122

1'49.274

0.016 123.213
8 United States P. Hyett France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham AO Racing 99 ORECA 07 6

+3.990

1'52.142

2.868 120.062
9 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg United Autosports USA
22 ORECA 07 7

+4.161

1'52.313

0.171 119.879
10 United States B. Keating Chile N. Pino United Kingdom B. Hanley United Autosports USA 2 ORECA 07 7

+4.521

1'52.673

0.360 119.496
11 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 7

+4.613

1'52.765

0.092 119.399
12 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Riley 74 ORECA 07 8

+5.126

1'53.278

0.513 118.858
13 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA 07 8

+5.374

1'53.526

0.248 118.598
14 Italy M. Cairoli Italy A. Caldarelli France R. Grosjean Lamborghini Iron Lynx 63 Lamborghini SC63 5

+5.422

1'53.574

0.048 118.548
15 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea TDS Racing
11 ORECA 07 8

+5.430

1'53.582

0.008 118.540
16 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen France L. Wadoux Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA 07 7

+6.129

1'54.281

0.699 117.815
17 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 5

+6.212

1'54.364

0.083 117.729
18 Denmark M. Jakobsen Sweden H. Hedman Sweden R. Lindh DragonSpeed 81 ORECA 07 8

+6.318

1'54.470

0.106 117.620
19 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch Era Motorsport
18 ORECA 07 8

+6.825

1'54.977

0.507 117.102
20 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
Germany L. Hörr MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA 07 6

+7.302

1'55.454

0.477 116.618
21 Canada J. Farano United States M. Dinan Ireland C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA 07 7

+8.002

1'56.154

0.700 115.915
22 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa United Kingdom J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P217 8

+9.172

1'57.324

1.170 114.759
23 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 5

+10.562

1'58.714

1.390 113.415
24 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 5

+10.626

1'58.778

0.064 113.354
25 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 4

+10.862

1'59.014

0.236 113.130
26 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 7

+10.991

1'59.143

0.129 113.007
27 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 6

+11.112

1'59.264

0.121 112.892
28 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier United States K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 6

+11.198

1'59.350

0.086 112.811
29 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
Denmark M. Christensen AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7

+11.294

1'59.446

0.096 112.720
30 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 7

+11.356

1'59.508

0.062 112.662
31
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 7

+11.365

1'59.517

0.009 112.653
32 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon United Kingdom J. Calado Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+11.382

1'59.534

0.017 112.637
33 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 5

+11.434

1'59.586

0.052 112.588
34 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 6

+11.634

1'59.786

0.200 112.400
35 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 6

+11.645

1'59.797

0.011 112.390
36 Turkey S. Yoluc Portugal R. Andrade Australia S. Andrews Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes AMG GT3 6

+11.713

1'59.865

0.068 112.326
37 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 7

+11.731

1'59.883

0.018 112.310
38 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 5

+11.764

1'59.916

0.033 112.279
39 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 6

+12.182

2'00.334

0.418 111.889
40 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+12.244

2'00.396

0.062 111.831
41 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 5

+12.275

2'00.427

0.031 111.802
42 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker Turner Motorsport
96 BMW M4 GT3 6

+12.307

2'00.459

0.032 111.772
43 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 7

+12.481

2'00.633

0.174 111.611
44 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 6

+12.567

2'00.719

0.086 111.532
45 United States R. Hardwick
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 5

+12.600

2'00.752

0.033 111.501
46
M. Franco
Spain A. Costa Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+12.707

2'00.859

0.107 111.403
47
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Colombia T. Calderon Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 7

+12.912

2'01.064

0.205 111.214
48
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7

+13.212

2'01.364

0.300 110.939
49 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 9

+13.361

2'01.513

0.149 110.803
50 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 5

+13.403

2'01.555

0.042 110.765
51 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7

+13.806

2'01.958

0.403 110.399
52
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8

+15.818

2'03.970

2.012 108.607
53 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 8

+16.927

2'05.079

1.109 107.644
54 Canada A. Mantella
N. Varrone
United States T. Merrill AWA 		17 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 8

+16.937

2'05.089

0.010 107.635
55 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni Italy L. Pulcini Iron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 7

+17.017

2'05.169

0.080 107.567
56 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France F. Makowiecki Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 2

57 United States R. Taylor Portugal J. Barbosa New Zealand B. Hartley Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 5

58 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 2

View full results
Read Also:

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - Under the Skin of Endurance Racing's Advanced Tech

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article IMSA reveals 2025 schedule for SportsCar Championship, Pilot Challenge
Next article How drivers need to multi-task in the high-tech world of modern endurance racing

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Sebring 12h: Bourdais grabs the lead after the opening hour

Sebring 12h: Bourdais grabs the lead after the opening hour

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12h: Bourdais grabs the lead after the opening hour Sebring 12h: Bourdais grabs the lead after the opening hour
Why IndyCar's Nashville finale is a unique challenge for Firestone tires

Why IndyCar's Nashville finale is a unique challenge for Firestone tires

IndyCar
Why IndyCar's Nashville finale is a unique challenge for Firestone tires Why IndyCar's Nashville finale is a unique challenge for Firestone tires
IMSA reveals 2025 schedule for SportsCar Championship, Pilot Challenge

IMSA reveals 2025 schedule for SportsCar Championship, Pilot Challenge

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA reveals 2025 schedule for SportsCar Championship, Pilot Challenge IMSA reveals 2025 schedule for SportsCar Championship, Pilot Challenge
Chip Ganassi Racing
More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Sebring 12h: van der Zande puts Cadillac back on top in third practice

Sebring 12h: van der Zande puts Cadillac back on top in third practice

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12h: van der Zande puts Cadillac back on top in third practice Sebring 12h: van der Zande puts Cadillac back on top in third practice
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
Sebring 12h: Bourdais grabs the lead after the opening hour

Sebring 12h: Bourdais grabs the lead after the opening hour

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12h: Bourdais grabs the lead after the opening hour Sebring 12h: Bourdais grabs the lead after the opening hour
Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance

Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance

F1 Formula 1
Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Porsche's Wehrlein beats Vandoorne to pole by fractions

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Porsche's Wehrlein beats Vandoorne to pole by fractions

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Porsche's Wehrlein beats Vandoorne to pole by fractions Sao Paulo E-Prix: Porsche's Wehrlein beats Vandoorne to pole by fractions

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.