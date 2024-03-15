All Series
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Sebring 12h: van der Zande puts Cadillac back on top in third practice

Renger van der Zande pushed Cadillac to the top of the charts in the evening session for the 72nd edition of the Sebring 12 Hours.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon

#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon

Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Driving the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing, the Dutchman pulled off a stout flying lap of 1m49.179s around the 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit, which came with 25 minutes remaining.

Augusto Farfus established the No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 in the runner-up spot of the session, ending up 0.258s off the mark set by van der Zande.

The No. 10 Acura ARX-06 of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti came away third (+0.465s), running only 22 laps in the session after experimenting with ride heights and making multiple shock adjustments.

The No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Action Express Racing momentarily held the top spot before sliding down to fourth, courtesy of Tom Blomqvist putting together a lap that was 0.576s behind the leader.

In fifth was Matheiu Jaminet in the No. 6 Porsche Penske 963, which led the majority of the practice after being the first driver to go under the 1m50s mark with a 1m49.869s.

The only GTP entry to not turn a lap in the session was the No. 40 Acura ARX-06 for Wayne Taylor Racing due to an engine change.

The LMP2 category saw Mikkel Jensen set the pace in the No. 11 ORECA 07 for TDS Racing after a class-best 1m51.497s flyer, which also happened to be 10th overall. Paul-Loup Chatin ended up second in AO Racing’s No. 99 ORECA 07 at a narrow 0.007s behind.

Uniquely, both Jensen and Chatin put down times that went quicker than the No. 7 Porsche Penske 963 GTP machine that was 12th overall after hitting 1m52.004s lap.

The first red flag of the session was brought out with roughly 55 minutes to go after Tom Dillman, driving the No. 52 ORECA 07 for Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, was caught into the aftermath of a couple of GT cars coming together in Turn 7. Fortunately, everyone was able to continue on. Dillman was still able to finish fourth in the category by session’s end, 0.005s behind the No. 2 United Autosport USA machine of Ben Hanley.

The No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA 07 of Colin Braun, who made his IndyCar Series debut last weekend on the Streets of St. Petersburg, shunted in Turn 17 to bring out the second red flag, which prematurely ended the session.

Earl Bamber vaulted the No. 4 Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R to the top of the GTD Pro category, hitting a best lap of 2m00.790s, which was more than three tenths faster than Paul Miller Racing’s No. 1 BMW M4 GT3 of Madison Snow.

GTD was led by Antonio Fuoco in the No. 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 for Cetilar Racing, hitting a best of 2m00.991s. Philip Ellis, driving Winward Racing’s No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3, nailed a flyer that was only 0.017s off the class time set by Fuoco.

After not turning a lap in the second practice session, the woes continued for the No. 65 Ford Mustang GT after Dirk Mueller had a rare moment that ended up with an off-track excursion in Turn 16.

1
 - 
3
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 40

1'49.179

123.320
2 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 35

+0.258

1'49.437

0.258 123.030
3 United States R. Taylor Portugal J. Barbosa New Zealand B. Hartley Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 22

+0.465

1'49.644

0.207 122.797
4 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 33

+0.576

1'49.755

0.111 122.673
5 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France F. Makowiecki Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 28

+0.690

1'49.869

0.114 122.546
6 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 35

+1.130

1'50.309

0.440 122.057
7 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 32

+1.334

1'50.513

0.204 121.832
8 Italy M. Cairoli Italy A. Caldarelli France R. Grosjean Lamborghini Iron Lynx 63 Lamborghini SC63 25

+1.689

1'50.868

0.355 121.442
9 Italy G. Bruni Belgium A. Picariello France J. Andlauer Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 39

+2.092

1'51.271

0.403 121.002
10 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea TDS Racing
11 ORECA 07 39

+2.318

1'51.497

0.226 120.757
11 United States P. Hyett France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham AO Racing 99 ORECA 07 38

+2.325

1'51.504

0.007 120.749
12 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 20

+2.825

1'52.004

0.500 120.210
13 United States B. Keating Chile N. Pino United Kingdom B. Hanley United Autosports USA 2 ORECA 07 35

+3.211

1'52.390

0.386 119.797
14 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 35

+3.216

1'52.395

0.005 119.792
15 Canada J. Farano United States M. Dinan Ireland C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA 07 30

+3.278

1'52.457

0.062 119.726
16 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch Era Motorsport
18 ORECA 07 37

+3.350

1'52.529

0.072 119.649
17 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Riley 74 ORECA 07 33

+3.448

1'52.627

0.098 119.545
18 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg United Autosports USA
22 ORECA 07 38

+3.881

1'53.060

0.433 119.087
19 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA 07 30

+4.042

1'53.221

0.161 118.918
20 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
Germany L. Hörr MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA 07 30

+4.184

1'53.363

0.142 118.769
21 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa United Kingdom J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P217 22

+4.288

1'53.467

0.104 118.660
22 Denmark M. Jakobsen Sweden H. Hedman Sweden R. Lindh DragonSpeed 81 ORECA 07 24

+4.465

1'53.644

0.177 118.475
23 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen France L. Wadoux Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA 07 31

+4.837

1'54.016

0.372 118.089
24 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 33

+11.611

2'00.790

6.774 111.466
25 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 29

+11.812

2'00.991

0.201 111.281
26 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 31

+11.829

2'01.008

0.017 111.265
27 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 30

+11.930

2'01.109

0.101 111.173
28
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 29

+12.013

2'01.192

0.083 111.096
29 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier United States K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 29

+12.056

2'01.235

0.043 111.057
30 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
Denmark M. Christensen AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 34

+12.129

2'01.308

0.073 110.990
31 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon United Kingdom J. Calado Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 36

+12.193

2'01.372

0.064 110.932
32 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker Turner Motorsport
96 BMW M4 GT3 18

+12.209

2'01.388

0.016 110.917
33 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 17

+12.449

2'01.628

0.240 110.698
34
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 28

+12.502

2'01.681

0.053 110.650
35 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 30

+12.537

2'01.716

0.035 110.618
36 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 28

+12.678

2'01.857

0.141 110.490
37 Canada A. Mantella
N. Varrone
United States T. Merrill AWA 		17 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 34

+12.701

2'01.880

0.023 110.469
38 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 18

+12.759

2'01.938

0.058 110.417
39 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 16

+12.762

2'01.941

0.003 110.414
40 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 26

+12.834

2'02.013

0.072 110.349
41
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Colombia T. Calderon Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 32

+12.849

2'02.028

0.015 110.335
42 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 22

+12.892

2'02.071

0.043 110.296
43
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 24

+12.936

2'02.115

0.044 110.257
44 Turkey S. Yoluc Portugal R. Andrade Australia S. Andrews Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes AMG GT3 33

+13.166

2'02.345

0.230 110.049
45 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 22

+13.167

2'02.346

0.001 110.049
46 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 29

+13.256

2'02.435

0.089 109.969
47 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni Italy L. Pulcini Iron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 30

+13.329

2'02.508

0.073 109.903
48 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 31

+13.370

2'02.549

0.041 109.866
49 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 29

+13.412

2'02.591

0.042 109.829
50
M. Franco
Spain A. Costa Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 35

+13.421

2'02.600

0.009 109.821
51 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 35

+13.479

2'02.658

0.058 109.769
52 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 30

+13.522

2'02.701

0.043 109.730
53 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 30

+13.690

2'02.869

0.168 109.580
54 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 28

+13.854

2'03.033

0.164 109.434
55 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 32

+13.903

2'03.082

0.049 109.390
56 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 31

+13.938

2'03.117

0.035 109.359
57 United States R. Hardwick
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 28

+14.330

2'03.509

0.392 109.012
58 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 0

View full results
