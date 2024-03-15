Sebring 12h: van der Zande puts Cadillac back on top in third practice
Renger van der Zande pushed Cadillac to the top of the charts in the evening session for the 72nd edition of the Sebring 12 Hours.
#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon
Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Driving the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing, the Dutchman pulled off a stout flying lap of 1m49.179s around the 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit, which came with 25 minutes remaining.
Augusto Farfus established the No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 in the runner-up spot of the session, ending up 0.258s off the mark set by van der Zande.
The No. 10 Acura ARX-06 of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti came away third (+0.465s), running only 22 laps in the session after experimenting with ride heights and making multiple shock adjustments.
The No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Action Express Racing momentarily held the top spot before sliding down to fourth, courtesy of Tom Blomqvist putting together a lap that was 0.576s behind the leader.
In fifth was Matheiu Jaminet in the No. 6 Porsche Penske 963, which led the majority of the practice after being the first driver to go under the 1m50s mark with a 1m49.869s.
The only GTP entry to not turn a lap in the session was the No. 40 Acura ARX-06 for Wayne Taylor Racing due to an engine change.
The LMP2 category saw Mikkel Jensen set the pace in the No. 11 ORECA 07 for TDS Racing after a class-best 1m51.497s flyer, which also happened to be 10th overall. Paul-Loup Chatin ended up second in AO Racing’s No. 99 ORECA 07 at a narrow 0.007s behind.
Uniquely, both Jensen and Chatin put down times that went quicker than the No. 7 Porsche Penske 963 GTP machine that was 12th overall after hitting 1m52.004s lap.
The first red flag of the session was brought out with roughly 55 minutes to go after Tom Dillman, driving the No. 52 ORECA 07 for Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, was caught into the aftermath of a couple of GT cars coming together in Turn 7. Fortunately, everyone was able to continue on. Dillman was still able to finish fourth in the category by session’s end, 0.005s behind the No. 2 United Autosport USA machine of Ben Hanley.
The No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA 07 of Colin Braun, who made his IndyCar Series debut last weekend on the Streets of St. Petersburg, shunted in Turn 17 to bring out the second red flag, which prematurely ended the session.
Earl Bamber vaulted the No. 4 Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R to the top of the GTD Pro category, hitting a best lap of 2m00.790s, which was more than three tenths faster than Paul Miller Racing’s No. 1 BMW M4 GT3 of Madison Snow.
GTD was led by Antonio Fuoco in the No. 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 for Cetilar Racing, hitting a best of 2m00.991s. Philip Ellis, driving Winward Racing’s No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3, nailed a flyer that was only 0.017s off the class time set by Fuoco.
After not turning a lap in the second practice session, the woes continued for the No. 65 Ford Mustang GT after Dirk Mueller had a rare moment that ended up with an off-track excursion in Turn 16.
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais S. Dixon Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|40
|
1'49.179
|123.320
|2
|J. Krohn P. Eng A. Farfus BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|35
|
+0.258
1'49.437
|0.258
|123.030
|3
|R. Taylor J. Barbosa B. Hartley Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|22
|
+0.465
1'49.644
|0.207
|122.797
|4
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|33
|
+0.576
1'49.755
|0.111
|122.673
|5
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet F. Makowiecki Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|28
|
+0.690
1'49.869
|0.114
|122.546
|6
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly M. Martin BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|35
|
+1.130
1'50.309
|0.440
|122.057
|7
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|32
|
+1.334
1'50.513
|0.204
|121.832
|8
|M. Cairoli A. Caldarelli R. Grosjean Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|63
|Lamborghini SC63
|25
|
+1.689
1'50.868
|0.355
|121.442
|9
|G. Bruni A. Picariello J. Andlauer Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|39
|
+2.092
1'51.271
|0.403
|121.002
|10
|
S. Thomas
M. Jensen
H. McElrea TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|39
|
+2.318
1'51.497
|0.226
|120.757
|11
|P. Hyett P. Chatin M. Brabham AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|38
|
+2.325
1'51.504
|0.007
|120.749
|12
|D. Cameron F. Nasr M. Campbell Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|20
|
+2.825
1'52.004
|0.500
|120.210
|13
|B. Keating N. Pino B. Hanley United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+3.211
1'52.390
|0.386
|119.797
|14
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+3.216
1'52.395
|0.005
|119.792
|15
|J. Farano M. Dinan C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|30
|
+3.278
1'52.457
|0.062
|119.726
|16
|
D. Merriman
R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|37
|
+3.350
1'52.529
|0.072
|119.649
|17
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|33
|
+3.448
1'52.627
|0.098
|119.545
|18
|
D. Goldburg
P. di Resta
B. Garg United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|38
|
+3.881
1'53.060
|0.433
|119.087
|19
|G. Kurtz C. Braun T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|30
|
+4.042
1'53.221
|0.161
|118.918
|20
|
D. Andersen
S. LucasL. Hörr MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|30
|
+4.184
1'53.363
|0.142
|118.769
|21
|L. Willsey J. Barbosa J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|22
|
+4.288
1'53.467
|0.104
|118.660
|22
|M. Jakobsen H. Hedman R. Lindh DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA 07
|24
|
+4.465
1'53.644
|0.177
|118.475
|23
|L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen L. Wadoux Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|31
|
+4.837
1'54.016
|0.372
|118.089
|24
|T. Milner N. Catsburg E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|33
|
+11.611
2'00.790
|6.774
|111.466
|25
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|29
|
+11.812
2'00.991
|0.201
|111.281
|26
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|31
|
+11.829
2'01.008
|0.017
|111.265
|27
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|30
|
+11.930
2'01.109
|0.101
|111.173
|28
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|29
|
+12.013
2'01.192
|0.083
|111.096
|29
|M. Skeen M. Grenier K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|29
|
+12.056
2'01.235
|0.043
|111.057
|30
|
L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. Christensen AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|34
|
+12.129
2'01.308
|0.073
|110.990
|31
|D. Serra D. Rigon J. Calado Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|36
|
+12.193
2'01.372
|0.064
|110.932
|32
|
R. Foley
P. Gallagher
J. Walker Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|18
|
+12.209
2'01.388
|0.016
|110.917
|33
|R. Gunn A. Riberas M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|17
|
+12.449
2'01.628
|0.240
|110.698
|34
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach K. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|28
|
+12.502
2'01.681
|0.053
|110.650
|35
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|30
|
+12.537
2'01.716
|0.035
|110.618
|36
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|28
|
+12.678
2'01.857
|0.141
|110.490
|37
|
A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. Merrill AWA
|17
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|34
|
+12.701
2'01.880
|0.023
|110.469
|38
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|18
|
+12.759
2'01.938
|0.058
|110.417
|39
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|16
|
+12.762
2'01.941
|0.003
|110.414
|40
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|26
|
+12.834
2'02.013
|0.072
|110.349
|41
|
S. MonkK. Legge T. Calderon Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|32
|
+12.849
2'02.028
|0.015
|110.335
|42
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis J. Hinchcliffe Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|22
|
+12.892
2'02.071
|0.043
|110.296
|43
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|24
|
+12.936
2'02.115
|0.044
|110.257
|44
|S. Yoluc R. Andrade S. Andrews Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|33
|
+13.166
2'02.345
|0.230
|110.049
|45
|J. Hand D. Muller F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|22
|
+13.167
2'02.346
|0.001
|110.049
|46
|
K. Marcelli
D. Formal
G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|29
|
+13.256
2'02.435
|0.089
|109.969
|47
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni L. Pulcini Iron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|30
|
+13.329
2'02.508
|0.073
|109.903
|48
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|31
|
+13.370
2'02.549
|0.041
|109.866
|49
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|29
|
+13.412
2'02.591
|0.042
|109.829
|50
|
M. FrancoA. Costa C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|35
|
+13.421
2'02.600
|0.009
|109.821
|51
|A. Garcia A. Sims D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|35
|
+13.479
2'02.658
|0.058
|109.769
|52
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|30
|
+13.522
2'02.701
|0.043
|109.730
|53
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|30
|
+13.690
2'02.869
|0.168
|109.580
|54
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|28
|
+13.854
2'03.033
|0.164
|109.434
|55
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|32
|
+13.903
2'03.082
|0.049
|109.390
|56
|
O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaA. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|31
|
+13.938
2'03.117
|0.035
|109.359
|57
|
R. Hardwick
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|28
|
+14.330
2'03.509
|0.392
|109.012
|58
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz C. Herta Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|0
|
|View full results
Watch: BrrrakeF1 - The Tech Behind the Most Exciting Racing on the Planet
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Bourdais, van der Zande return to CGR as 2024 Cadillac lineups take shape
Van der Zande fears rivals "built cars to suit Le Mans only”
Aitken joins second Ganassi-run Cadillac line-up for Spa
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener
IndyCar teams at odds: Ganassi defends Penske, bashes Andretti
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Latest news
F1 set to abandon possible switch to 16-inch tyres for 2026
Why Abu Dhabi is launching an ambitious new autonomous racing series
RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility
Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use
Prime
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments