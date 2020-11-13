Top events
Previous
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Practice report

Sebring 12 Hours: Taylor’s Acura on top in night practice

shares
comments
Sebring 12 Hours: Taylor’s Acura on top in night practice
By:

Ricky Taylor put the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 at the top of the times in the third practice session for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale.

Taylor lapped the 3.74-mile airport course in 1min48.358sec, to go 0.177sec faster than Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. This was despite Taylor’s teammate Helio Castroneves requiring a new nose on the car after a minor brush with a tire wall.

Mazda’s enduro ‘third man’ Olivier Pla turned the #77 Mazda RT24-P’s fastest time, just 0.082sec behind Derani and 0.223sec ahead of Ryan Briscoe in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy, with Dane Cameron fifth fastest in the second Acura albeit almost 1sec off its pace-setting sister car.

Mikkel Jensen put Starworks at the head of the LMP2 class, two seconds ahead of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports’ Simon Trummer and 2.3 ahead of the Inter Europol machine of Naveen Rao.

The Porsche 911s maintained their dominance of GT Le Mans this weekend, Nick Tandy lapping 0.030sec than teammate Laurens Vanthoor, with Connor De Phillippi’s BMW M8 in third. Oliver Gavin had a minor off in the #4 Corvette C8.R but was only 0.65sec off top time in class.

Franck Perera kept the Grasser Racing Team at the top of the GT Daytona class, with a 2min02.510sec lap in the Lamborghini Huracan, but Lawson Aschenbach’s Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 was just 0.13sec behind and only one-tenth faster than Ian James in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Nick Yelloly, who is subbing for Bill Auberlen in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6, was an impressive sixth fastest despite zero previous experience of the track.

Qualifying for the Sebring 12 Hours begins at 10.15am local time on Friday.

cla num drivers class car laps time gap int mph
1 7 BRA Hélio Castroneves
USA Ricky Taylor
USA Alexander Rossi		 DPi Acura DPi 33 1'48.358     124.255
2 31 BRA Felipe Nasr
BRA Felipe Derani
COL Gabby Chaves		 DPi Cadillac DPi 43 1'48.535 0.177 0.177 124.052
3 77 GBR Oliver Jarvis
USA Tristan Nunez
FRA Olivier Pla		 DPi Mazda DPi 36 1'48.617 0.259 0.082 123.958
4 10 HOL Renger van der Zande
AUS Ryan Briscoe
NZL Scott Dixon		 DPi Cadillac DPi 32 1'48.840 0.482 0.223 123.705
5 6 COL Juan Pablo Montoya
USA Dane Cameron
FRA Simon Pagenaud		 DPi Acura DPi 30 1'49.280 0.922 0.440 123.206
6 5 FRA Sebastien Bourdais
FRA Tristan Vautier
FRA Loïc Duval		 DPi Cadillac DPi 30 1'49.379 1.021 0.099 123.095
7 55 USA Jonathan Bomarito
GBR Harry Tincknell
USA Ryan Hunter-Reay		 DPi Mazda DPi 36 1'49.449 1.091 0.070 123.016
8 85 BRA Matheus Leist
RSA Stephen Simpson
AUS Scott Andrews		 DPi Cadillac DPi 36 1'49.615 1.257 0.166 122.830
9 8 CAN John Farano
DEN Mikkel Jensen
DEN David Heinemeier Hansson		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 40 1'50.127 1.769 0.512 122.259
10 52 USA Patrick Kelly
SUI Simon Trummer
USA Scott Huffaker		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 42 1'52.063 3.705 1.936 120.147
11 51 POL Jakub Smiechowski
USA Naveen Rao
GBR Matthew Bell		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 35 1'52.412 4.054 0.349 119.774
12 38 USA Don Yount
USA Patrick Byrne
USA Guy Cosmo		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 28 1'56.019 7.661 3.607 116.050
13 911

GBR Nick Tandy
FRA Frédéric Makowiecki

NZL Earl Bamber

 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 39 1'58.170 9.812 2.151 113.938
14 912 NZL Earl Bamber
BEL Laurens Vanthoor
SUI Neel Jani		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 41 1'58.200 9.842 0.030 113.909
15 25 CAN Bruno Spengler
USA Connor de Phillippi
USA Colton Herta		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 39 1'58.461 10.103 0.261 113.658
16 3 ESP Antonio Garcia
USA Jordan Taylor
HOL Nicky Catsburg		 GTLM Corvette C8.R 35 1'58.537 10.179 0.076 113.585
17 24 FIN Jesse Krohn
USA John Edwards
BRA Augusto Farfus		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 42 1'58.677 10.319 0.140 113.451
18 4 GBR Oliver Gavin
USA Tommy Milner
SUI Marcel Fässler		 GTLM Corvette C8.R 34 1'58.819 10.461 0.142 113.315
19 11 USA Richard Heistand
HOL Steijn Schothorst
FRA Franck Perera		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 35 2'02.510 14.152 3.691 109.901
20 74 USA Gar Robinson
USA Lawson Aschenbach
USA Marc Miller		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 29 2'02.640 14.282 0.130 109.785
21 23 GBR Ian James
CAN Roman De Angelis
GBR Darren Turner		 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 33 2'02.738 14.380 0.098 109.697
22 30 USA Rob Ferriol
USA Andrew Davis
GER Pierre Kaffer		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 37 2'02.834 14.476 0.096 109.611
23 63 USA Cooper MacNeil
ITA Alessandro Balzan
USA Jeff Westphal		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 31 2'02.903 14.545 0.069 109.550
24 96 USA Nick Yelloly
USA Robby Foley
USA Dillon Machavern		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 33 2'02.945 14.587 0.042 109.512
25 16 USA Ryan Hardwick
USA Patrick Long
BEL Jan Heylen		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 37 2'02.963 14.605 0.018 109.496
26 86 GER Mario Farnbacher
USA Matthew McMurry
JPN Shinya Michimi		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 29 2'03.136 14.778 0.173 109.343
27 14 GBR Jack Hawksworth
USA Aaron Telitz
USA Kyle Kirkwood		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 38 2'03.191 14.833 0.055 109.294
28 12 USA Frankie Montecalvo
USA Townsend Bell
USA Michael de Quesada		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 41 2'03.316 14.958 0.125 109.183
29 44 USA Andy Lally
USA John Potter
USA Spencer Pumpelly		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 21 2'03.492 15.134 0.176 109.027
30 48 USA Bryan Sellers
USA Madison Snow
USA Corey Lewis		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 28 2'03.764 15.406 0.272 108.788
31 57 USA Trent Hindman
CAN Mikhail Goikhberg
USA Joey Hand		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 32 2'03.993 15.635 0.229 108.583
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Author David Malsher-Lopez

