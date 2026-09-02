Sebring unveils 'Class of 75' to honor track's greatest endurance drivers

Sebring International Raceway is kicking off celebrations for the 75th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring by unveiling the “Class of 75,” a list recognizing the 75 greatest drivers in the history of the iconic endurance race ahead of its March 20 running.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15, fifteen drivers will be announced on the second Tuesday of each month through January. Following the initial release, subsequent announcements are scheduled for Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 15, and Jan. 12.

The “Class of 75” serves as a who’s who of competitors who have tackled the grueling once-around-the-clock battle. Selection was determined strictly by performance at Sebring International Raceway, with success away from the track excluded from consideration. Combined, the drivers on the list represent 878 career starts at Sebring, accounting for 109 overall victories and 93 class wins.

“As we celebrate 75 magical years of racing at Sebring International Raceway, it’s only fitting we kick off the next seven months of festivities by recognizing the best drivers who found success in one of the most challenging sports car races in the world,” said Matt Muha, president and general manager of Sebring International Raceway.

“Much of our activity and thanks around the celebration will be focused on the fans but given the fans’ focus on drivers and teams, this is a great way to start our activities so that fans everywhere can get behind this and anticipate which drivers might be coming on future lists.”

The roster was chosen by a ten-member panel organized by former raceway president Wayne Estes as one of his final projects before retirement. The committee features track public relations director and resident historian Ken Breslauer, veteran Florida sports reporter Holly Cain, and IMSA and HSR president John Doonan. They were joined by prolific motorsports journalist and author Jonathan Ingram, alongside 1978 Sebring winner and Hall of Fame inductee Charles Mendez, who helped resurrect the classic race in 1978.

Rounding out the selection panel are track historian and collector Doug Morton, respected IMSA and IndyCar journalist Marshall Pruett, award-winning sports car historian János Wimpffen, former IMSA president and chief steward Mark Raffauf, and longtime HSR public relations contact Adam Saal.