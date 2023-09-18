Sellers and Snow clinch GTD title for BMW with Indy podium

The two drivers combined to lead 48 laps in the #1 BMW M4 GT3 and were in the mix for the win late on, but settled in to collect a podium and seal the fate of the championship ahead of the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

With the result, it put them 405 points (only 385 are available on a weekend) ahead of the closest threats, Heart of Racing’s pairing of Roman De Angelis and Marco Sorensen in the #27 Aston Martin Vantage. This marks PMR’s first GTD title since 2018, when the same pair of co-drivers wheeled a Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Through 11 of 12 races, Sellers and Snow have amassed five wins, seven podiums and three poles.

“It’s pretty amazing and it’s starting to sink in a little bit now,” Sellers said. “Race wins are great and winning is what we come for—but the championship is just such a reward for everybody.

“It just shows the season-long effort and commitment and the work that everybody has put in has paid off. I’m just so happy that we were able to do it. We’ve had a lot of good years at Paul Miller Racing, but this goes down as our best one as a program.

“It will be great to reflect this week and really think about how special this has been. In the moment, when you’re racing, you don’t want to get ahead of yourself.

“But now we can enjoy it for a moment—before we have to get ready to go racing again that is!”

Green Flag, #1 Paul Miller Racing, BMW M4 GT3, GTD: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Although the season-long title is wrapped up, there is still silverware up for grabs with the Michelin Endurance Cup. In that battle, the two drivers are third, but only four points off rival leaders Heart of Racing’s #27.

“As a team, Paul Miller Racing accomplished exactly what we came here to do,” Snow said. “We wanted to lock up the championship and come home with hardware — and we did exactly that.

“The strategy and pit stops were on point all day, the crew did amazing work all weekend to put us in a position where we could contend for the win. It was a really tough race for us as the traffic was absurd, way too many cars on this track but we managed to survive.

“I really want to thank our spotters for the job they did today making sure we got through all that traffic clearly. And of course, Bryan. He did an excellent job fighting through the field for more than two hours.

“I’m glad he was the one in for the tough stints today and, as expected, as he executed flawlessly.”