IMSA / Road America / Breaking news

Starworks pulls out of IMSA's Road America round

shares
comments
Starworks pulls out of IMSA’s Road America round
By:
Jul 25, 2020, 1:29 AM

Peter Baron’s Tower Motorsport by Starworks squad has announced it has withdrawn from next weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Road America, and that it probably has only three more IMSA races to run this year.

Starworks’ Ryan Dalziel and John Farano finished fourth in the LMP2 class in both the Rolex 24 at Daytona and at the Sebring 240, the first two races of the seven-round championship for that category.

However, the team’s announcement via social media states that the Watkins Glen 6 Hours, Petit Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring – in other words, the remaining rounds of the Michelin North American Endurance Cup – will probably be the squad’s only outings for the remainder of this season.

That means the team will miss not only Road America but also WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“We are sorry to inform our fans that like many other race teams, our 2020 plans have changed due to the current COVID pandemic," the team said via social media. "We have officially withdrawn from next weekend’s event at Road America, and will likely only run the three remaining endurance events.

"We are so grateful to everyone at IMSA for all their hard work, consistently rolling with the punches that 2020 has dealt. They’ve done everything to make our return to racing as safe as possible and we applaud them for their successful previous two events.

"We are very sorry to have to deliver this news, and will be sure to keep our fans updated as things progress."

The news comes just days after one of Starworks’ principal rivals, DragonSpeed, announced it would run in only two more IMSA races this year – Road America and the Sebring 12 Hours – as it had been granted a second entry for the delayed 24 Hours of Le Mans.

DragonSpeed will be one of four LMP2 entries in action next weekend along with Performance Tech, PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports and Era Motorsport.

