All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IMSA Long Beach

Streets of Long Beach receive changes ahead of the IMSA, IndyCar doubleheader

There have been a few updates revealed around the Streets of Long Beach for this weekend, which plays host to the IMSA SportsCar Championship and IndyCar Series.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:

The 49th edition of the Grand Prix of Long Beach will see drivers from both series take to the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit that has undergone some slight improvements.

Among the notable changes are improvements to the curbing in Turn 5. Significant work was done to allow the longer bolts that are attached to the curbs to withstand the pounding from the sports cars.

There was also work done to the painted portion of the curb (not raised, painted only) in Turn 8, which has been moved back to the apex of the turn instead of the previous location that was 10 feet from the wall.

Asphalt grinding has also taken place in Turn 8 to smooth out the surface.

Similar to IndyCar’s season-opening round on the Streets of St. Petersburg, all of the tire barriers have also been covered by a conveyer belt material instead of signage that occupied the same space previously.

When the decision for the belt material to be utilized in St. Petersburg, the thought behind that was to minimize the chances of a car being stuck in the barrier. In turn, that would provide a benefit to the AMR IndyCar Safety Team working on the scene, along with helping minimize damage for the race team.

The confirmation of the track changes came courtesy of IndyCar during IMSA’s opening practice on Friday morning.

IndyCar will have its first practice session of the weekend later this afternoon, scheduled for 5:50 p.m. ET and streaming on Peacock.

IMSA’s second practice will start at 3:50 p.m. ET, with its qualifying – that will be also be streamed on Peacock – concluding the day’s festivities at 7:55 p.m. ET on Friday evening.

The GTP and GTD classes for IMSA will contest its 100-minute race on Saturday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The IndyCar Series will have its second points-paying round of 2024 in an 85-lap battle set for Sunday, April 21 at 3:30pm ET.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac pips BMW in twice red-flagged practice
Next article Long Beach IMSA: Bourdais spins then tops FP2 for Cadillac

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Power in opening practice

IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Power in opening practice

IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Power in opening practice
Kirkwood: “More durable” tires hindering passing on street circuits in 2024

Kirkwood: “More durable” tires hindering passing on street circuits in 2024

IndyCar
Long Beach
Kirkwood: “More durable” tires hindering passing on street circuits in 2024
IndyCar Long Beach: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar Long Beach: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

Latest news

Alonso considered aborting P3 lap in F1 China qualifying

Alonso considered aborting P3 lap in F1 China qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alonso considered aborting P3 lap in F1 China qualifying
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen claims Red Bull's 100th pole, Perez second

F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen claims Red Bull's 100th pole, Perez second

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen claims Red Bull's 100th pole, Perez second

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia