Subscribe
Previous / Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell Next / Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

Wayne Taylor admits his team heads into the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a lot of unknowns, but has total belief in his driver line-up and the quality of the Acura.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

As the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship embarks on a new era of Prototype racing with the hybrid LMDh cars, there are question marks around the GTP class’s spec parts, common to all four of the manufacturers.

But Wayne Taylor, who has won the Rolex 24 once as a driver, once as a driver/owner and four times as a pure team owner, says that everything within his squad’s power has been considered.

“I’m happy the guys have done a great job getting us here,” said Taylor. “HPD, Acura, Oreca and all of our partners have done a great job getting the car ready.

“This will be the first race for our new partnership with Andretti Autosport. Both MSR [Meyer Shank Racing, the other Acura team] and ourselves are competitive.

“The whole grid is competitive really. It’s going to come down to strategy and reliability.

“Many things are out of our hands, but we are going to control what we can control. There are new tires, and a smaller allotment of tires this year so that will play a big role.

“There’s going to be lots of questions, but I believe that we have the best driver lineup and the best partners. I can’t wait for the race.”

This year sees 2017 and 2020 IMSA champion and 2017 and ’21 Rolex 24 winner Ricky Taylor joined by Filipe Albuquerque for a third straight year and they will be accompanied in the Rolex 24 by Louis Deletraz and Brendon Hartley.

Taylor, who qualified third for this weekend’s race, said: “The WTR Andretti team has been really working well this. Brendon, Louis, Filipe and I are all getting along – spending time together at the track and away.

“We are confident in the car and proud of all the development work by our No. 10 Konica Minolta crew, HPD, Acura and Oreca. All that is left is some preparation for the race through practice and we should be one of the cars to beat.”

Three-time and reigning WEC champion and three-time Le Mans winner Hartley described the drivers as “happy with the balance of the car”, while Deletraz, the two-time and reigning European Le Mans Series champion, described the car as “fantastic.”

As for Albuquerque, he said of the ARX-06: “This new car is so enjoyable to drive, I just want to drive more and more and more, so I can’t wait for the race weekend to get underway.”

shares
comments

Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona

Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

WTR Acura tops disrupted Rolex 24 P1 Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona

NBC, IndyCar reveal broadcast times for 2023 IndyCar season

NBC, IndyCar reveal broadcast times for 2023 IndyCar season

IndyCar

IndyCar ’23 broadcast times unveiled NBC, IndyCar reveal broadcast times for 2023 IndyCar season

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Brendon Hartley More from
Brendon Hartley
Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley

Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley

Bahrain
WEC
Bahrain

Toyota-Alpine battle is skewed Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley

Hartley "surprised" by gap between Toyotas at Fuji

Hartley "surprised" by gap between Toyotas at Fuji

Fuji
WEC
Fuji

Hartley surprised by #7 Toyota gap Hartley "surprised" by gap between Toyotas at Fuji

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

Prime
Prime
Formula E

The driver finding his 5th '19 home The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win

Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Briscoe says RE Acura can win GTD Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win

Andretti reveals rising stars as co-drivers for Rolex 24

Andretti reveals rising stars as co-drivers for Rolex 24

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Andretti reveals Rolex 24 co-drivers Andretti reveals rising stars as co-drivers for Rolex 24

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Tony Stewart again joins broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash

Tony Stewart again joins broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash

NAS NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart again joins broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash Tony Stewart again joins broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash

Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 bid

Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 bid

NAS NASCAR Cup

Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 bid Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 bid

Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage

Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage

Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona

Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona

IMSA

Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

Brit duo at heart of Lexus GT push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why Peugeot will skip Le Mans in '22 Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.