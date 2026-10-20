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TDS Racing doubles down on IMSA program with two-car LMP2 return

The French squad returns to a multi-car WeatherTech Championship program with familiar faces and key endurance additions

Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 5:00 PM

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#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Tobi Lutke, Mathias Beche

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

TDS Racing is expanding its presence in North America, confirming a return to a two-car LMP2 effort in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the first time in three years.

The French squad, led by Xavier Combet, will field two Oreca 07 Gibson prototypes as it aims for top honours in the highly competitive class.

The team’s #11 entry will feature the returning duo of Tobi Lutke and Mathias Beche. Meanwhile, Stephen Thomas makes his return to the squad’s IMSA program following a stint in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS), where he will anchor the #29 entry alongside co-driver Scott Huffaker.

To bolster its squad for the long-distance Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, TDS Racing has added Sami Meguetounif to the #11 lineup for his IMSA debut, while veteran David Heinemeier Hansson joins the #29 car.

The driver combinations bring proven chemistry to the program. Thomas, Meguetounif, and Huffaker recently campaigned together in the ELMS LMP2 Pro/Am class, where they were title contenders and captured a class victory at Silverstone.

TDS Racing has established itself as a steady presence in the paddock since becoming a full-season entrant in 2023, recently marking its 40th IMSA start at the Motul Petit Le Mans. Thomas previously capped a stellar run with the team alongside Mikkel Jensen and Hunter McElrea, taking consecutive victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Petit Le Mans across 2024 and 2025 – a streak that secured back-to-back Michelin Endurance Cup titles for the team and drivers. With the announcement, TDS Racing becomes the first official confirmed entry in the LMP2 class for the upcoming season.

“2027 marks an exciting new chapter for TDS Racing,” said Combet. “Expanding to a two-car program in IMSA reflects both our ambition and our long-term commitment to the championship.

“We are proud to continue our journey with Tobi, David and Mathias, while welcoming Steven back alongside Scott, as well as Sami, who will be making his IMSA debut. We have built something strong over the past seasons, and our goal is clear: to keep pushing forward, fight at the front, and compete for victories and championships.”

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