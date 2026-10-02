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Qualifying report
IMSA Petit Le Mans

Tom Blomqvist leads Acura Meyer Shank front-row sweep at Petit Le Mans

Blomqvist beat team-mate Nick Yelloly by 0.222s at Road Atlanta, while Jack Aitken moved to the brink of his first IMSA GTP title

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
GettyImages-2297605149

#60: Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Scott Dixon during the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Petit Le Mans on October 1, 2026 at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Tom Blomqvist led a front row sweep in Acura Meyer Shank Racing’s swansong in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. 

Driving the #60 Acura ARX-06, Blomqvist delivered an electric flying lap of 1m09.703s to take pole on the 12-turn, 2.54-mile natural terrain road course. Nick Yelloly, in the #93 Acura sister car, took second at a sizable 0.222s behind. 

BMW M Team WRT’s Sheldon van der Linde, winner of the most recent round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was third. 

Championship leader Jack Aitken inched closer to his first GTP title by qualifying fourth. He took on a fresh set of tires midway through qualifying and put together a strong closing run to vault to fifth in Whelen Cadillac’s #31 Cadillac V-Series.R. However, he was elevated to fourth after the No. 6 Porsche 963, qualified by Laurens Vanthoor, was dropped from fourth to fifth because of an incident involving Kevin Estre in Friday night practice. 

With that, and the combination of Laurin Heinrich qualifying seventh in the #7 Porsche 963, Aitken only has to start the race on Saturday to be crowned champion - barring any post-qualifying inspection issues. 

GTP

The sparring between the only title challengers was on out of the gate, with Heinrich setting the early tone at 1m10.656s and going even faster at 1m10.521s the next lap, while Aitken set a 1m10.965s lap. 

However, those times wouldn’t hold as Blomqvist delivered a 1m10.3s lap to vault to the top before going even faster moments later with a 1m10.022s run to dethrone van der Linde’s time of 1m10.091s.

With over five minutes to go, Yelloly made his presence felt with a 1m09.925s flyer to cycle to the top spot. A minute later, Blomqvist responded with a 1m09.703s lap. 

Aitken, on a fresh set of tires, set a 1m10.273s to move up to fifth with less than 1m30s remaining. He then improved with a 1m10.171s to advance one spot with less than 30s remaining. 

As the session came to a close, no one was able to dethrone Blomqvist. 

LMP2

With six minutes to go, AO Racing’s PJ Hyet was the first driver to go under 1m13s with a lap of 1m12.944s, which was enough to hold firm and take class pole in the #99 LMP2 ORECA 07.

Jeremy Clarke, who had an off-track moment in Turn 10 earlier in the session, put the #43 Inter Europol Competition entry in second, 0.223s off the time set by Hyet. Misha Goikhberg (Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen) was third, ahead of Daniel Goldburg (United Autosports USA) in fourth. 

GTD Pro

Neil Verhagen put down the early quick lap and furthered it to set the benchmark at 1m18.268s in Paul Miller Racing’s #1 BMW M4 GT3 Evo. With three minutes to go, he dropped the time down to 1m18.194s. 

In the end, Verhagen remained untouchable and took the class pole. Car Blanche’s Mattia Drudi jumped to second in the final minute with a 1m18.338s lap, which knocked Nicky Catsburg (Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports) off by 0.017s in third. The impact of that changed the complexion of the title picture with valuable qualifying points, with Catsburg’s and co-driver Tommy Milner’s championship lead shrinking to 42 points over Verhagen.

GTD

The red flag came out with just over three minutes to go as the Adam Adelson (Wright Motorsports) slowed offline into Turn 10, leaving the inside lane open. However, Brenden Iribe (Inception Racing) appeared to drive deeper into the corner, hitting the back of Adelson’s #120 Porsche 911 GT3.R with his #70 Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo. 

The incident brought an end to the session, with Winward Racing’s Philip Ellis having logged the fastest time prior to the crash with a lap of 1m18.674s in his #57 Mercedes-AMG GT3. 

Antonio Fuoco, driving AF Corse USA’s #21 Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo, ended up second by 0.161s. Vasser Sullivan’s Aaron Telitz wrapped up third in the final race for the Lexus RC F GT3. 

Qualifying - 2026 IMSA Petit Le Mans

All Stats
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist United States C. Braun New Zealand S. Dixon Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 8

1'09.703

131.185
2 Netherlands R. van der Zande United Kingdom N. Yelloly Spain A. Palou Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian 93 Acura ARX-06 8

+0.222

1'09.925

0.222 130.769
3 Belgium D. Vanthoor South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns BMW M Team WRT 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 11

+0.379

1'10.082

0.157 130.476
4 United Kingdom J. Aitken New Zealand E. Bamber Denmark F. Vesti Cadillac Whelen 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 12

+0.468

1'10.171

0.089 130.310
5 Belgium L. Vanthoor France K. Estre Australia M. Campbell Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 12

+0.505

1'10.208

0.037 130.242
6 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing 40 Cadillac V-Series.R 11

+0.601

1'10.304

0.096 130.064
7 Brazil F. Nasr France J. Andlauer Germany L. Heinrich Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 12

+0.622

1'10.325

0.021 130.025
8 United Kingdom R. Gunn Canada R. De Angelis Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin THOR Team 23 Aston Martin Valkyrie 11

+0.660

1'10.363

0.038 129.955
9 Austria P. Eng Germany M. Wittmann Denmark K. Magnussen BMW M Team WRT 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 11

+0.773

1'10.476

0.113 129.746
10 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque United Kingdom W. Stevens Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing 10 Cadillac V-Series.R 11

+0.827

1'10.530

0.054 129.647
11 Netherlands T. van der Helm Switzerland N. Müller United States K. Frederick JDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 11

+1.298

1'11.001

0.471 128.787
12 United States P. Hyett United States D. Cameron United Kingdom J. Edgar AO Racing 99 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+3.241

1'12.944

1.943 125.356
13
J. Clarke
France T. Dillmann United States B. Garg Inter Europol Competition 		43 ORECA LMP2 07 10

+3.464

1'13.167

0.223 124.974
14 Canada M. Goikhberg Canada P. Thompson United Kingdom H. Tincknell PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 11

+3.649

1'13.352

0.185 124.659
15
D. Goldburg
United Kingdom P. di Resta Sweden R. Lindh United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA LMP2 07 12

+4.050

1'13.753

0.401 123.981
16 United States G. Kurtz
A. Quinn
United Kingdom T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR 		04 ORECA LMP2 07 12

+4.267

1'13.970

0.217 123.618
17 Canada T. Lutke Switzerland M. Beche Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson TDS Racing 11 ORECA LMP2 07 12

+4.282

1'13.985

0.015 123.593
18
P. Fayer
New Zealand H. McElrea Denmark M. Jensen United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA LMP2 07 12

+4.472

1'14.175

0.190 123.276
19
N. Rao
Austria F. Habsburg
J. Abel Era Motorsport
18 ORECA LMP2 07 12

+4.867

1'14.570

0.395 122.623
20 Brazil P. Fittipaldi
M. Espirito Santo
Canada C. Cumming Pratt Miller Motorsports 		73 ORECA LMP2 07 12

+4.986

1'14.689

0.119 122.428
21 United Kingdom O. Jarvis
M. Van Der Snel
J. Field Intersport Racing
37 ORECA LMP2 07 13

+5.604

1'15.307

0.618 121.423
22 Canada J. Farano Spain S. Alvarez France T. Vautier Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA LMP2 07 13

+5.720

1'15.423

0.116 121.236
23 United States N. Verhagen United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom D. Harper Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 10

+8.491

1'18.194

2.771 116.940
24 France V. Hasse-Clot Denmark M. Sorensen Italy M. Drudi Car Blanche 68 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 11

+8.635

1'18.338

0.144 116.725
25 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg
N. Varrone Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 11

+8.652

1'18.355

0.017 116.700
26 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Germany M. Kirchhofer Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 12

+8.702

1'18.405

0.050 116.625
27 United Kingdom N. Tandy
H. King
Belgium A. Picariello AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12

+8.760

1'18.463

0.058 116.539
28 Austria K. Bachler Austria T. Preining France M. Jaminet Manthey 911 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8

+8.792

1'18.495

0.032 116.491
29 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Winward Racing 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 8

+8.971

1'18.674

0.179 116.226
30 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 11

+9.007

1'18.710

0.036 116.173
31 Italy A. Caldarelli United Kingdom S. Mitchell France F. Perera Pfaff Motorsports 9 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 12

+9.053

1'18.756

0.046 116.105
32 France S. Mann France L. Wadoux Italy A. Fuoco Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+9.132

1'18.835

0.079 115.989
33
M. Esterson
N. Johnson
B. Goethe RLL Team McLaren
59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 11

+9.159

1'18.862

0.027 115.949
34 United Kingdom B. Barker Norway D. Olsen Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Racing 64 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+9.173

1'18.876

0.014 115.929
35 United States A. Telitz Denmark B. Pedersen United States F. Montecalvo Vasser Sullivan Racing 12 Lexus RC F GT3 8

+9.180

1'18.883

0.007 115.919
36 Germany C. Mies Belgium F. Vervisch
S. Priaulx Ford Racing
65 Ford Mustang GT3 11

+9.206

1'18.909

0.026 115.880
37 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood Vasser Sullivan Racing 14 Lexus RC F GT3 10

+9.212

1'18.915

0.006 115.872
38 Italy G. Altoè United Kingdom C. Stevenson France S. Bourdais DragonSpeed 74 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 11

+9.309

1'19.012

0.097 115.729
39 Germany L. Stolz Netherlands L. Hodenius Ireland J. Roe Jr. Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3 7

+9.471

1'19.174

0.162 115.492
40 United Kingdom J. Calado
R. Agostini
Spain M. Molina Triarsi Competizione 		033 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+9.482

1'19.185

0.011 115.476
41 United States P. Gallagher United States R. Foley
F. Selldorff Turner Motorsport
96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 8

+9.526

1'19.229

0.044 115.412
42 Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom T. Gamble Canada Z. Robichon Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 8

+9.530

1'19.233

0.004 115.406
43 Spain A. Costa Italy L. Patrese United States A. Udell Conquest Racing 34 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+9.555

1'19.258

0.025 115.370
44 Costa Rica D. Formal United States T. Hindman United States G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8

+9.796

1'19.499

0.241 115.020
45 Belgium J. Heylen
R. Yardley
Z. Vanier RS1
28 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 6

+9.822

1'19.525

0.026 114.983
46
O. Triarsi
United States K. Koch United States R. Megennis Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+10.011

1'19.714

0.189 114.710
47 United States A. Adelson United Kingdom C. Ilott Australia T. Sargent Wright Motorsports 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8

+10.219

1'19.922

0.208 114.412
48 United States M. Filippi Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood DXDT Racing 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+10.411

1'20.114

0.192 114.137
49 United States J. Walker United States T. Bechtolsheimer United States J. Hand Gradient Racing 66 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+10.660

1'20.363

0.249 113.784
50 United States S. Monk Brazil F. Fraga
J. Altzman Myers Riley Motorsports
16 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+10.776

1'20.479

0.116 113.620
51 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern 13 Autosport 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 9

+10.862

1'20.565

0.086 113.498
52 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Spain F. Rueda Inception Racing 70 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+10.873

1'20.576

0.011 113.483
53 United States R. Hardwick Italy R. Pera
M. Schuring Team Manthey
912 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7

+10.881

1'20.584

0.008 113.472
54 United States J. Potter United States S. Pumpelly Germany M. Farnbacher Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 8

+11.460

1'21.163

0.579 112.662
View full results

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