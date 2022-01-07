Tower Motorsport confirms full-season IMSA LMP2 entry

The #8 Oreca will be driven by team principal John Farano and 2021 European Le Mans Series champion Louis Delétraz in LMP2’s seven-race championship, with 2021 ELMS Pro-Am champion Rui Andrade joining the pair for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Six Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans.

In addition, Ferdinand Habsburg, reigning LMP2 champion in WEC and defending 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, will be the team’s fourth driver at Daytona this month.

Tower, which has won the last two Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, finished third in IMSA’s LMP2 championship standings, only its second year in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Said Farano, “I am very excited to be racing alongside Louis for the full 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and thrilled to have Rui join us for the full Michelin Endurance Cup Championship, and having Ferdinand anchoring the team for the 24.

“I have already had the pleasure of testing at Daytona with these amazing drivers who immediately put their speed and talents on display.”

Deletraz commented: “Together with John, Rui and Ferdinand I think we have a super competitive lineup. The 2022 preparation has already started with some testing at Daytona. We all have the same goals and motivation of having a successful 2022 season. The off-season preparation has already started to be ready for Rolex 24 At Daytona at the end of January where we aim to start strong!”

Andrade, who was an LMP2 novice last year, was nonetheless able to add a third place in the Asian Le Mans Series to his ELMS success.

“I’m extremely happy with the opportunity to join John, Louis, and Ferdinand in the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” he commented. “It’s one of the world’s most prestigious motor races and having spent most of my childhood in America, I feel very privileged to be able to return to do what I love the most.

“I know Tower is an incredible team and have already had the chance to test with them and get to meet everyone. It has only made me more excited with what’s to come.”

“Racing in America is something else,” said Habsburg. “I have raced all around the world, but nothing comes close to the atmosphere in Daytona on race day. It just drags you in and makes you want to go back again and again…

“My goal is quite clear: I missed out on the watch in Le Mans so I will give my all to grab one in Daytona.”