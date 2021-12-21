Tickets Subscribe
IMSA News

TR3 to run two Lamborghini Huracans in the Rolex 24

By:

TR3 Racing will make its Rolex 24 at Daytona debut next month with a Lamborghini Huracan in each of the GTD classes.

TR3 to run two Lamborghini Huracans in the Rolex 24

The GTD Pro drivers will be Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli and Rolf Ineichen, while the GTD entry’s line-up will comprise Jeff Segal and Bill Sweedler, 2014 GTD winners of the Rolex 24, along with John Megrue and Lamborghini factory driver Giacomo Altoe.

“The 24 Hours of Daytona has a special meaning for us and following four podiums in a row we have the aim to fight for the top positions again” said Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini head of motorsport. “This race will also open the partnership between Lamborghini and TR3 Racing, an experienced team that I’m sure has the potential to take good results.”

The Miami-based team’s principal Greg Romanelli said: “I joked with Giorgio and Chris [Ward, Lamborghini NA’s senior manager] that a year ago at the 24 hours we had our first meeting to start this new relationship. Now, a year later, we will be at Daytona running a car together in the top GT class.

“This shows the recognition from Lamborghini of the dedication and hard work from everyone at TR3 Racing. I am grateful for this opportunity. We are working day and night to be prepared for the race. We are proud to have been selected to run the factory program for Lamborghini at Daytona”.

While TR3’s current plan is only for the Rolex 24, it is “working on contingencies to run the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, which also includes the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen, and Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.”

Bortolotti, who along with Ineichen won the 2018 and ’19 Rolex 24 GTD class in a Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini, said: “It’s always cool to get a call up for the 24 Hours of Daytona. A race that will always have a special taste for me, having won it in 2018 and 2019 and finishing on the podium in 2020. Can’t wait to get down to business with TR3 Racing”.

Andrea Caldarelli, 2020 winner added: “I am really excited to drive again in the 24 Hours of Daytona, my 6th year in a row for Lamborghini Squadra Corse. I am also really happy to do it in GTD Pro next year, with my long-time teammates.

“It is first time with TR3, so we will have to work very well during the Roar [Before the 24] to prepare for the race as much as possible. I am really confident that we can achieve a good result at the end."

TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 Evo

TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 Evo

Photo by: TR3 Racing

