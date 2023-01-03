Triarsi Competizione to make Rolex 24 at Daytona debut with new GTD Ferrari

The team's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut with a Ferrari 296 GT3 will feature team principal Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina, along with two Ferrari factory drivers – Alessio Rovera and Andrea Bertolini.

Triarsi – a multiple Ferrari Challenge champion in North America – and Scardina enter their first season of IMSA competition following a season of driving together in the Am class of Fanatec GT World Challenge America in 2022.

The pair will reunite with their Indianapolis 8 Hours co-driver Rovera, who won the GTE Am class of FIA World Endurance Championship and the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021. Veteran racer Bertolini, a multiple FIA GT champion and an integral figure in the development and testing of Ferrari's most successful GT racing cars, returns to IMSA competition after a few years away to round out the team.

Triarsi Competizione’s 2023 season begins with the annual test event, the Roar Before the 24 on January 20-22, one week prior to the renowned Daytona 24 Hour race that starts on Saturday, January 28.

The team will contest the Michelin Endurance Cup, a four-race competition encompassing the marquee endurance races on IMSA’s main championship schedule. Alongside its Endurance Cup entry, the team will also support cars in GTWCA and the Ferrari Challenge North America series.

Triarsi Competizione represents the motorsport division of Official Ferrari Dealers Ferrari of Central Florida and Ferrari of Tampa Bay. The team has delivered previous championships in SRO's GTWCA and the Ferrari Challenge series.