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Tsunami RT announces 2027 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup entry in GTD
Matteo Cressoni, Alex Fontana, Johannes Zelger, and Fabio Babini set to pilot the #79 Porsche at Daytona
Joey Barnes
Edited: Nov 23, 2026, 4:43 PM
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#79 Tsunami RT Porsche 911 GT3 R: Johannes Zelger, Fabio Babini, Daniel Gaunt
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
San Marino-based racing team Tsunami RT will make its IMSA debut in 2027, entering a Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class for all five rounds of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.
The team’s #79 Porsche will be driven by Matteo Cressoni, Alex Fontana, Johannes Zelger, and Fabio Babini at the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona. Following Daytona, Tsunami RT will utilize a three-driver lineup drawn from that group for the remaining four endurance events on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar: the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix at Road America, and Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
“Johannes, Fabio and I talked about coming back to race in the U.S.,” said Team Principal Valerio M. Speziali. “The whole team loved the experience and you could feel the fans’ enthusiasm. We wanted more weekends like that and to make American endurance racing a bigger part of our 2027 season.
“We are delighted to join the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup next year, giving us the chance to build our experience and grow in endurance racing season by season. We know how competitive the GTD field is and we’re ready to fight for strong results from the opening round.
“Starting at the Rolex 24 At Daytona makes it even more special. We’ve followed this race for years and seeing Tsunami RT on the entry list for the first time means a lot to all of us. I’m delighted to have our trio back, Johannes, Fabio and Alex in the #79, with Matteo joining them for Daytona. Seeing our car take the start will be a proud moment for everyone on the team.”
#79 Tsunami RT Porsche 911 GT3 R: Johannes Zelger, Fabio Babini, Daniel Gaunt
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
While Tsunami RT is new to the IMSA paddock, two of its drivers bring prior North American sports car experience.
Babini has competed intermittently in the Grand-Am Rolex Series, the American Le Mans Series, and the WeatherTech Championship since 2000. His career highlights include a GTU class victory at the 2000 Rolex 24 and a GT class win at the 2001 24 Hours of Le Mans, both behind the wheel of Porsches. In the modern WeatherTech Championship era (since 2014), Babini has logged six starts in Lamborghinis between 2016 and 2019, most recently appearing at the 2019 Rolex 24.
Cressoni has made 13 WeatherTech Championship starts across seven seasons from 2015 through 2025, driving Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche machinery. His most recent IMSA outing was at Sebring in 2025 with Proton Competition in a Porsche 911 GT3 R (992).
Fontana and Zelger will make their IMSA debuts in 2027. Both drivers competed with Tsunami RT throughout the 2026 Intercontinental GT Challenge, which included a U.S. start at the Indianapolis 8 Hour in October.
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