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United Autosports confirms Boulle, di Resta, and Aguilera for 2027 IMSA LMP2 campaign
Former class champion Nick Boulle returns to the Anglo-American squad alongside longtime team veteran Paul di Resta and rising prospect Ian Aguilera
Joey Barnes
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 2:38 PM
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#22 United Autosports USA ORECA LMP2 07: Daniel Goldburg, Paul Di Resta, Rasmus Lindh, Grégoire Saucy
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images
United Autosports has finalized the driver roster for its #22 LMP2 entry ahead of the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, pairing returning 2024 LMP2 champion Nick Boulle with veteran pro-driver Paul di Resta and rising prospect Ian Aguilera.
The Anglo-American squad's new trio blends proven endurance racing pedigree with emerging talent as the team prepares to mount a title challenge in North America’s premier sports car series.
Boulle returns to United Autosports after previously contesting the 2025 Michelin Endurance Cup with the team. The American driver brings a decorated prototype resume, highlighted by his 2024 IMSA WeatherTech LMP2 championship – a campaign featuring a class win at Mosport Park and podiums at Watkins Glen and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That title also earned him the Jim Trueman Award as the top Bronze-rated LMP2 driver and an automatic invitation to the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans. His endurance credentials further include a 2017 Rolex 24 At Daytona Prototype Challenge class victory, a 2020 Rolex 24 LMP2 runner-up finish, and a podium at the 24 Hours of Spa.
“I’m excited to be returning to United Autosports, having raced with the team previously, I know first hand the level of professionalism, commitment and ambition that everyone brings, and I’m looking forward to building on that relationship,” said Boulle. “With Paul’s experience and success in endurance racing, alongside Ian’s exciting talent, we have a really strong line-up capable of challenging at the front. Having won the LMP2 championship in 2024, my ambition is to be back fighting for victories and another title. I can’t wait to get started at Daytona.”
#22 United Autosports USA ORECA LMP2 07: Daniel Goldburg, Paul Di Resta, Rasmus Lindh
Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images
Stepping up alongside Boulle is Ian Aguilera, who continues his progression through the United Autosports ranks. Aguilera is currently competing in the team's #22 entry in the 2026/2027 Asian Le Mans Series alongside Sting Ray Robb and Giorgio Roda. Having already earned European Le Mans Series LMP3 podiums and finished fifth on his LMP2 debut at the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 2027 IMSA campaign marks the next major milestone in his career.
Rounding out the entry is longtime United Autosports stalwart Paul di Resta, entering his tenth season with the organization. The former Formula 1 racer, Formula 3 champion, and 2010 DTM champion boasts a decorated history with the team, including a Rolex 24 At Daytona triumph, an LMP2 class victory at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the 2018/2019 Asian Le Mans Series LMP2 title. United Autosports CEO and Team Principal Richard Dean emphasized the balance of experience and youth in the confirmed roster.
"We're really pleased to welcome Nick back to United Autosports for 2027. He's a proven IMSA champion, a Daytona winner and someone who knows exactly what it takes to be successful in endurance racing. Having worked with him previously, we know the experience, commitment and determination he brings to a program, and we're looking forward to building on that relationship," Dean said.
"It's also fantastic to see Ian progressing into IMSA with our team alongside his commitments with us in the Asian Le Mans Series. He's an exciting and very fast young driver with a great opportunity ahead of him, and putting him alongside Nick and Paul who have a wealth of experience will be hugely beneficial to his development and our success.
"Paul has been an important part of United Autosports' success over the years, and his experience, leadership and understanding of endurance racing are invaluable. This will be our tenth season racing together and we have won so many important races with Paul, our next target is the IMSA series.”
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