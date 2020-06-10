Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Race in progress . . .
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Race in
12 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Vanthoor "fears the worst" for GTE after Porsche's IMSA exit

shares
comments
Vanthoor "fears the worst" for GTE after Porsche's IMSA exit
By:
Jun 10, 2020, 10:26 AM

Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor says he “fears the worst” for the future of the GTE class after the German marque’s decision to pull out of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Last week Porsche announced it would axe its CORE autosport-run IMSA GT Le Mans programme after 2020. That means Porsche will have to find reigning GTLM champions Vanthoor and Earl Bamber, and stablemates Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki, new programmes for 2021.

After this year, Porsche’s 911 RSR-19 will only be run in the Le Mans 24 Hours and the FIA World Endurance Championship, leaving IMSA with just four cars from Corvette and BMW in GTLM.

The WEC’s equivalent GTE Pro class is not in much better shape. The class features just six cars from Porsche, Aston Martin and Ferrari, following Ford and BMW both ending their programmes after Le Mans last year.

Read Also:

Vanthoor fears Porsche’s IMSA exit could be the beginning of the end for GTE as a whole.

“It was a big shock when Porsche called me with the news”, Vanthoor told Motorsport.com. “It was completely unexpected for everyone. Personally I fear the worst. Even this season I felt it was a bit thin with just six cars in both IMSA and WEC.

"I don’t really see someone ready to jump in either, mainly because LMDh is coming. It’s hard to say what’s going to happen, but I fear this could be the end. I hope not, but it wouldn’t surprise me.”

Porsche has already commissioned a study into a possible LMDh entry. The LMP2-based class will succeed the current generation of IMSA DPi prototypes from 2022 and give manufacturers an avenue to compete both in America and in WEC and Le Mans for overall honours.

While Porsche explained LMDh was not a factor in its decision, Vanthoor admits the chance to fight for the overall win at Le Mans and Daytona is an enticing prospect.

“LMDh is a future goal for me,” said the 29-year-old, who won the 2018 Le Mans GTE Pro class alongside Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre. “We have been successful in GT and won everything we could.

"Everyone who follows the sport closely knows how high the level is in GTLM. It’s just as high as DPi or LMP, but you’re not racing for the overall victory. A class win is not the same thing. I think I’m at the ideal age to continue in LMDh, so it’s definitely my goal.”

Meanwhile, the long-term future of GT racing is up in the air. A potential solution could come from some sort of accommodation between GTE and the GT3 class, SRO's successful brainchild which has attracted over a dozen manufacturers.

IMSA has already embraced GT3 in its GT Daytona class. The production-based category could also offer a much cheaper alternative for both factory and customers teams to compete at Le Mans, and provide a truly universal platform for worldwide GT racing.

“With LMDh you would be able to race in both IMSA and at Le Mans. It would be great if we could also have that in GT racing”, Vanthoor added. “Everyone would race with the same cars around the world and it’s a lot cheaper.

"GT3 is a completely different world. With [Timo Bernhard’s GT3 outfit] Team 75 we would take 10 to 15 people to the Spa 24 Hours. At Le Mans that’s around 75 with Porsche. To the outside world it looks like you’re just driving a Porsche 911, but in terms of budgets and complexity those two categories have nothing to do with each other.

“You could have a GT Pro and GT Am class, with maybe just different tyres, ABS and horsepower. You don’t need Formula 1 cars to make the show, just look at NASCAR and Australian Supercars.”

Related video

Next article
Tandy "gutted" by Porsche's IMSA withdrawal

Previous article

Tandy "gutted" by Porsche's IMSA withdrawal
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC , IMSA
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Supercars

How a Supercars backmarker team turned the tables

2
Formula 1

What was behind F1's latest engine technical directive push

2h
3
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

4
Porsche

Coroner reveals findings on Sean Edwards death

5
MotoGP

Doohan and HRC are no more

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Latest news

Vanthoor "fears the worst" for GTE after Porsche's IMSA exit
IMSA

Vanthoor "fears the worst" for GTE after Porsche's IMSA exit

Tandy "gutted" by Porsche's IMSA withdrawal
IMSA

Tandy "gutted" by Porsche's IMSA withdrawal

Porsche to quit IMSA GTLM class after 2020
IMSA

Porsche to quit IMSA GTLM class after 2020

NASCAR restart has given IMSA real confidence - Doonan
IMSA

NASCAR restart has given IMSA real confidence - Doonan

Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children
Misc

Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.