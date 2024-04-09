Vasser Sullivan fielding two GTD entries for Long Beach

With the GTD Pro category not competing at the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit, Vasser Sullivan opted to adjust its driver lineup for the pair of Lexus RC F GT3 machines.

Jack Hawksworth, fresh off a win at the Twelve Hours of Sebring and a win last year in Long Beach in GTD Pro, will co-drive the No. 12 entry with Frankie Montecalvo for this year’s Long Beach event.

Meanwhile, the No. 89 entry will be piloted by Parker Thompson and Ben Barnicoat, who is also coming off the GTD Pro win at Sebring and co-drove to a win with Hawksworth last year at Long Beach.

“The Long Beach Grand Prix is quite simply ‘special’ for our team and Lexus,” Team Principals Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan said, via a team statement.

“We are coming to Long Beach with one expectation…to win again. Pairing Frankie and Jack in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, alongside Ben and Parker in the No. 89 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, gives us the best shot at that.”

This concept for non-GTD Pro rounds is something Vasser Sullivan have done in the past. In 2022, for rounds at Mid-Ohio and Detroit, Vasser Sullivan opted to field two GTD entries, which saw Barnicoat joined by Kyle Kirkwood as the pair claimed victory at Belle Isle.

“We're excited to return to the streets of Long Beach and honored to have Vasser Sullivan run a second GTD entry alongside the Vasser Sullivan No. 12 RC F GT3,” said Jeff Bal, Senior Manager of Motorsports for Lexus.

“As a tribute to the year Lexus entered the U.S. luxury automotive race, the team will run the number 89 alongside the 12 as a nod to 35 years here in the U.S. Since 1989, Lexus has built a reputation on unprecedented quality and reliability along with consistently delivering an industry leading guest experience, shaping the luxury industry to where it is today. ‘No best, only better’ is present everywhere within Lexus, and the same is true when it comes to racing.”