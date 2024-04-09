All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IMSA Long Beach

Vasser Sullivan fielding two GTD entries for Long Beach

Vasser Sullivan has confirmed it will enter two entries into the GTD class for the upcoming IMSA SportsCar Championship round on the Streets of Long Beach set for April 18-20.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
#12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Frankie Montecalvo, Aaron Telitz

Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

With the GTD Pro category not competing at the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit, Vasser Sullivan opted to adjust its driver lineup for the pair of Lexus RC F GT3 machines.

Jack Hawksworth, fresh off a win at the Twelve Hours of Sebring and a win last year in Long Beach in GTD Pro, will co-drive the No. 12 entry with Frankie Montecalvo for this year’s Long Beach event.

Meanwhile, the No. 89 entry will be piloted by Parker Thompson and Ben Barnicoat, who is also coming off the GTD Pro win at Sebring and co-drove to a win with Hawksworth last year at Long Beach.

“The Long Beach Grand Prix is quite simply ‘special’ for our team and Lexus,” Team Principals Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan said, via a team statement.

“We are coming to Long Beach with one expectation…to win again. Pairing Frankie and Jack in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, alongside Ben and Parker in the No. 89 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, gives us the best shot at that.”

 

This concept for non-GTD Pro rounds is something Vasser Sullivan have done in the past. In 2022, for rounds at Mid-Ohio and Detroit, Vasser Sullivan opted to field two GTD entries, which saw Barnicoat joined by Kyle Kirkwood as the pair claimed victory at Belle Isle.

“We're excited to return to the streets of Long Beach and honored to have Vasser Sullivan run a second GTD entry alongside the Vasser Sullivan No. 12 RC F GT3,” said Jeff Bal, Senior Manager of Motorsports for Lexus.

“As a tribute to the year Lexus entered the U.S. luxury automotive race, the team will run the number 89 alongside the 12 as a nod to 35 years here in the U.S. Since 1989, Lexus has built a reputation on unprecedented quality and reliability along with consistently delivering an industry leading guest experience, shaping the luxury industry to where it is today. ‘No best, only better’ is present everywhere within Lexus, and the same is true when it comes to racing.”

Read Also:

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - Understanding How Race Data is Used in IMSA & WEC

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Friends of Laguna Seca and Monterey County reach settlement of lawsuit

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Larson: "There's still a lot left to learn" after Wednesday's Indy 500 test

Larson: "There's still a lot left to learn" after Wednesday's Indy 500 test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Open test
Larson: "There's still a lot left to learn" after Wednesday's Indy 500 test
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test

Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test
IndyCar evaluating pitlanes as Prema addition expands car count for 2025

IndyCar evaluating pitlanes as Prema addition expands car count for 2025

IndyCar
IndyCar evaluating pitlanes as Prema addition expands car count for 2025
Jack Hawksworth
More from
Jack Hawksworth
Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring

Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring
Conway, Miyata complete Vasser Sullivan’s Rolex 24 lineup

Conway, Miyata complete Vasser Sullivan’s Rolex 24 lineup

IMSA
Conway, Miyata complete Vasser Sullivan’s Rolex 24 lineup
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Prime
Prime
IMSA
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
AIM Vasser Sullivan
More from
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus braced for stronger opposition in bid to retain GTD Pro title

Lexus braced for stronger opposition in bid to retain GTD Pro title

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Lexus braced for stronger opposition in bid to retain GTD Pro title
Vasser Sullivan swap Parker Thompson, Aaron Telitz for 2024 season

Vasser Sullivan swap Parker Thompson, Aaron Telitz for 2024 season

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
Vasser Sullivan swap Parker Thompson, Aaron Telitz for 2024 season
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

Latest news

Verstappen not a fan of F1's active aero plans for 2026

Verstappen not a fan of F1's active aero plans for 2026

F1 Formula 1
Verstappen not a fan of F1's active aero plans for 2026
Larson: "There's still a lot left to learn" after Wednesday's Indy 500 test

Larson: "There's still a lot left to learn" after Wednesday's Indy 500 test

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Open test
Larson: "There's still a lot left to learn" after Wednesday's Indy 500 test
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test

Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test
Hyundai to run four Ioniq 5 N EVs at Pikes Peak Hillclimb

Hyundai to run four Ioniq 5 N EVs at Pikes Peak Hillclimb

HCRC Hillclimb
Hyundai to run four Ioniq 5 N EVs at Pikes Peak Hillclimb

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia