Vasser Sullivan swap Parker Thompson, Aaron Telitz for 2024 season

Parker Thompson, who joined the team to drive the #12 Lexus RC F GT3 for the endurance rounds for 2023, has been confirmed alongside Frankie Montecalvo as its full-time lineup for next year. Aaron Telitz, who has driven full-time with the squad since 2020, swaps with Thompson and becomes the third driver for the endurance races.

“We are competing for championships, and Parker, Frankie and Aaron will co-drive the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus in our fight for the 2024 IMSA GTD class championship,” read a joint statement by team principals Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan.

“Consistency is the nucleus of our GTD championship bid, and we’ve got that here with these drivers who are all winners.”

Thompson, a 25-year-old Canadian that also captured the 2022 title in the Porsche Deluxe Carerra Cup North America, shared his excitement in becoming a full-time driver for the team.

“After a decade of grinding my way up the ladder, it is a dream come true to earn a full-time position in this world-renowned sports car championship with such an esteemed team,” Thompson said.

“The opportunity to continue to represent Vasser Sullivan and Lexus is something I don’t take lightly. I’m hungrier than ever to build off the success we had last year, especially when I get to drive with a stud like Frankie Montecalvo all season long. It’s also fantastic to have proven winner Aaron Telitz join us for the endurance rounds and keep the continuity that led to the team’s successful finish in 2023.”

Montecalvo and Telitz are coming off a campaign when they finished third in the GTD standings, which included a win at Watkins Glen. Telitz has five career IMSA SportsCar Championship victories, the first four coming when he paired with Jack Hawksworth in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Lexus in 2020 and ’21.

“Big thanks to Jimmy, Sulli and Lexus for the opportunity to continue with the team and brand that got me into sports car racing,” said Telitz, 31. “I’m ready to go on full attack in the five endurance races with Parker and Frankie. It is now more important than ever to be strong in the endurance races, as they make up half the season. The #12 Lexus will be a force in the GTD ranks in 2024 and I can’t wait to get going.”