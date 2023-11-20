Subscribe
IMSA Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
News

Vasser Sullivan swap Parker Thompson, Aaron Telitz for 2024 season

Vasser Sullivan is rotating its driver lineup for its GTD entry for the 2024 season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Published
#12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Frankie Montecalvo, Aaron Telitz

Parker Thompson, who joined the team to drive the #12 Lexus RC F GT3 for the endurance rounds for 2023, has been confirmed alongside Frankie Montecalvo as its full-time lineup for next year. Aaron Telitz, who has driven full-time with the squad since 2020, swaps with Thompson and becomes the third driver for the endurance races.

“We are competing for championships, and Parker, Frankie and Aaron will co-drive the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus in our fight for the 2024 IMSA GTD class championship,” read a joint statement by team principals Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan.

“Consistency is the nucleus of our GTD championship bid, and we’ve got that here with these drivers who are all winners.”

Thompson, a 25-year-old Canadian that also captured the 2022 title in the Porsche Deluxe Carerra Cup North America, shared his excitement in becoming a full-time driver for the team.

“After a decade of grinding my way up the ladder, it is a dream come true to earn a full-time position in this world-renowned sports car championship with such an esteemed team,” Thompson said.

“The opportunity to continue to represent Vasser Sullivan and Lexus is something I don’t take lightly. I’m hungrier than ever to build off the success we had last year, especially when I get to drive with a stud like Frankie Montecalvo all season long. It’s also fantastic to have proven winner Aaron Telitz join us for the endurance rounds and keep the continuity that led to the team’s successful finish in 2023.”

Read Also:

Montecalvo and Telitz are coming off a campaign when they finished third in the GTD standings, which included a win at Watkins Glen. Telitz has five career IMSA SportsCar Championship victories, the first four coming when he paired with Jack Hawksworth in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Lexus in 2020 and ’21.

“Big thanks to Jimmy, Sulli and Lexus for the opportunity to continue with the team and brand that got me into sports car racing,” said Telitz, 31. “I’m ready to go on full attack in the five endurance races with Parker and Frankie. It is now more important than ever to be strong in the endurance races, as they make up half the season. The #12 Lexus will be a force in the GTD ranks in 2024 and I can’t wait to get going.”

shares
comments
Previous article Full 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank

Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank

FR Americas champion Hedge joins HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

FR Americas champion Hedge joins HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Indy NXT
Laguna

FR Americas champion Hedge joins HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign FR Americas champion Hedge joins HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndyCar “in good shape” to run exhibition race in Argentina for 2024

IndyCar “in good shape” to run exhibition race in Argentina for 2024

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar “in good shape” to run exhibition race in Argentina for 2024 IndyCar “in good shape” to run exhibition race in Argentina for 2024

Aaron Telitz
More from
Aaron Telitz
VS Lexus reveal unchanged line-up for GTD entry in 2023

VS Lexus reveal unchanged line-up for GTD entry in 2023

IMSA

VS Lexus reveal unchanged line-up for GTD entry in 2023 VS Lexus reveal unchanged line-up for GTD entry in 2023

Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD

Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD

IMSA

Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD

Lexus aces credit strategy call for Mid-Ohio victory

Lexus aces credit strategy call for Mid-Ohio victory

IMSA
Mid-Ohio

Lexus aces credit strategy call for Mid-Ohio victory Lexus aces credit strategy call for Mid-Ohio victory

AIM Vasser Sullivan
More from
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak

The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak

IMSA
Laguna Seca

The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Prime
Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Latest news

CBS plans TV comedy show with Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner

CBS plans TV comedy show with Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner

F1 Formula 1

CBS plans TV comedy show with Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner CBS plans TV comedy show with Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner

The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

NAS NASCAR Cup

The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

NASCAR unveils its 2024 Drive for Diversity class

NASCAR unveils its 2024 Drive for Diversity class

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR unveils its 2024 Drive for Diversity class NASCAR unveils its 2024 Drive for Diversity class

Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale

Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe