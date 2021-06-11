Tickets Subscribe
Previous / BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023 Next / BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team
IMSA / Detroit News

Detroit IMSA: Vautier puts JDC-Miller Cadillac on top in FP1

By:

Tristan Vautier sent the Sebring-winning JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac to the top of the times in opening practice for tomorrow’s Detroit SportsCar Classic at Belle Isle.

Detroit IMSA: Vautier puts JDC-Miller Cadillac on top in FP1

Vautier lapped the 2.35-mile course in 1min21.588sec to edge Ricky Taylor’s best effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 by just 0.096sec.

Impressively, former F1 driver Kevin Magnussen, new to this track, was less than 0.2sec off top spot in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac, and ahead of the similar car of Action Express Racing, driven by Pipo Derani.

Harry Tincknell’s last-gasp flyer in the Mazda RT24-P landed him fifth spot, 0.38sec from P1, but ahead of the Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Dane Cameron.

The two Corvette C8.Rs, who aren’t racing for points this weekend, finished the session 0.23sec apart, Nick Tandy ahead of Antonio Garcia.

In GT Daytona, Compass Racing’s Acura NSX finished up top, courtesy of a late scorcher by Mario Farnbacher, a 1min30.932 keeping him 0.35sec clear of the Carbahn Peregrine Audi R8 of Richard Heistand.

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F of Jack Hawksworth was third ahead of Bryan Sellers in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan. However, the PMR Lambo was the cause of a late red flag when it came to a smoky halt at Turn 3 while Sellers’ co-driver Madison Snow was at the wheel.

The next session begins at 12 noon local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
DPi Cadillac DPi 50 1'21.588
2 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 36 1'21.684 0.096
3 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
DPi Cadillac DPi 35 1'21.775 0.187
4 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 36 1'21.893 0.305
5 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 37 1'21.965 0.377
6 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
DPi Acura DPi 33 1'22.603 1.015
7 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 37 1'28.980 7.392
8 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 47 1'29.207 7.619
9 Jeff Kingsley
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 37 1'30.932 9.344
10 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 40 1'31.285 9.697
11 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 40 1'31.359 9.771
12 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 34 1'31.561 9.973
13 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 41 1'31.675 10.087
14 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 42 1'31.736 10.148
15 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 41 1'31.854 10.266
16 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 38 1'31.903 10.315
17 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 40 1'31.906 10.318
18 Australia Kenny Habul
Canada Mikael Grenier
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 24 1'32.076 10.488
19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Marco Mapelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 41 1'32.213 10.625
20 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 39 1'32.231 10.643
View full results
