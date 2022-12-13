VS Lexus reveal unchanged line-up for GTD entry in 2023

Vasser Sullivan teamorincipals Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan said: “We are excited to announce that Aaron and Frankie will return to co-drive the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus and lead our fight for the 2023 IMSA GTD class championship.

“Aaron and Frankie have wins, podiums and poles with our organization. We’ve got a lot of confidence in these guys to lead us to a championship. We’ll be announcing our endurance driver lineup for the Rolex 24 Hour race in the coming weeks.”

Added Jeff Bal, Lexus Motorsports senior manager: “We’re excited to see Frankie and Aaron together again campaigning the full season in the #12 Lexus RC F GT3 for Vasser Sullivan. The drivers and the entire team made incredible gains throughout last season and we’re ready to see them have success early and often beginning at Daytona next month.

“Strategy and execution were solid all season long in 2022. They just needed a little bit more luck during a few races to have the wins come their way. Overall, we’re excited to see what the team can do in their bid for a GTD championship run in 2023.”

Wisconsin native Telitz described this renewed opportunity as “an honor”, adding: “I've now got a year under my belt as car leader and am feeling comfortable in that role now. Frankie and I are hungry as we felt like we were robbed of a couple wins in 2022 that could've changed our entire season.

“We've got all the tools we need at our disposal with Vasser Sullivan and Lexus to go out and challenge for wins at every track and make a run at the GTD Championship in 2023."

New Jersey’s Montecalvo commented: “I’m very happy to be back in the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 for another season. It’s even better to be back in the car with Aaron to finish unfinished business. We, as a team, and the entire Vasser Sullivan group, have only grown stronger together.

“The 2023 season has great promise. We just need to build off of last year. I cannot wait to get going at Daytona.”