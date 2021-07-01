Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice

Just six days after the MSR Acura ARX-05 qualified on pole for the Six Hours of The Glen, Pla again ensured the car was fastest around the 3.4-mile roadcourse, but this time with a lap some 18sec slower due to heavy rain.

In the dying minutes, Pla turned a 1min48.813sec, 0.14sec faster than Renger van der Zande’s best effort in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R which had earlier sustained rear end damage when Kevin Magnussen spun, bringing out one of three red flags.

The other two were caused by last week’s winner Mazda RT24-P grinding to a halt on its out lap, and Jarett Andretti having an off in Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 entry.

Ricky Taylor was the last of the DPi drivers to pass the checkered flag, the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura clocking third fastest albeit half a second off the MSR team’s equivalent.

Felipe Nasr was fourth in the Action Express Racing Caddy ahead of Harry Tincknell in the Mazda and Loic Duval in the JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac.

Tower Motorsports’ Gabriel Aubry was fastest in LMP2 by a full second, ahead of Mikkel Jensen in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry.

Andretti’s grassy moment notwithstanding, Oliver Askew was fastest of the LMP3 runners, 0.4sec ahead of Riley Motorsports’ #91 car piloted by Dylan Murry and 0.75 ahead of Felipe Fraga in the second Riley machine.

Nick Tandy led the three-car GT Le Mans field for Corvette Racing.

A Six Hours of The Glen winner who shone in these wet conditions was Robby Foley who led the GT Daytona runners in Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6, half a second ahead of Aaron Telitz in the #14 Lexus RC F of Vasser Sullivan Racing.

Mario Farnbacher’s Acura NSX was next up, ahead of Jeff Westphal in the Audi R8 of Carbahn Peregrine Racing.

That was the sole practice session for this race, as qualifying will commence at 5.40pm local (Eastern) time today.