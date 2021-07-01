Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”
IMSA / Watkins Glen 240 Practice report

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice

By:

Very wet opening practice for tomorrow’s 2hrs40min race at Watkins Glen for the saw Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura top the times in the hands of Olivier Pla.

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice

Just six days after the MSR Acura ARX-05 qualified on pole for the Six Hours of The Glen, Pla again ensured the car was fastest around the 3.4-mile roadcourse, but this time with a lap some 18sec slower due to heavy rain.

In the dying minutes, Pla turned a 1min48.813sec, 0.14sec faster than Renger van der Zande’s best effort in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R which had earlier sustained rear end damage when Kevin Magnussen spun, bringing out one of three red flags.

The other two were caused by last week’s winner Mazda RT24-P grinding to a halt on its out lap, and Jarett Andretti having an off in Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 entry.

Ricky Taylor was the last of the DPi drivers to pass the checkered flag, the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura clocking third fastest albeit half a second off the MSR team’s equivalent.

Felipe Nasr was fourth in the Action Express Racing Caddy ahead of Harry Tincknell in the Mazda and Loic Duval in the JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac.

Tower Motorsports’ Gabriel Aubry was fastest in LMP2 by a full second, ahead of Mikkel Jensen in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry.

Andretti’s grassy moment notwithstanding, Oliver Askew was fastest of the LMP3 runners, 0.4sec ahead of Riley Motorsports’ #91 car piloted by Dylan Murry and 0.75 ahead of Felipe Fraga in the second Riley machine.

Nick Tandy led the three-car GT Le Mans field for Corvette Racing.

A Six Hours of The Glen winner who shone in these wet conditions was Robby Foley who led the GT Daytona runners in Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6, half a second ahead of Aaron Telitz in the #14 Lexus RC F of Vasser Sullivan Racing.

Mario Farnbacher’s Acura NSX was next up, ahead of Jeff Westphal in the Audi R8 of Carbahn Peregrine Racing.

That was the sole practice session for this race, as qualifying will commence at 5.40pm local (Eastern) time today.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
DPi Acura DPi 12 1'48.813
2 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
DPi Cadillac DPi 14 1'48.953 0.140
3 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 18 1'49.305 0.492
4 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 9 1'49.811 0.998
5 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 20 1'49.991 1.178
6 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
DPi Cadillac DPi 16 1'52.793 3.980
7 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'56.588 7.775
8 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 18 1'57.666 8.853
9 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 14 1'57.758 8.945
10 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 14 1'58.913 10.100
11 United States Jarett Andretti
United States Oliver Askew
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 12 1'59.440 10.627
12 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 14 1'59.647 10.834
13 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 15 1'59.843 11.030
14 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 2'00.188 11.375
15 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 17 2'00.274 11.461
16 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 14 2'02.785 13.972
17 Theodor Olsen
Dominic Cicero
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 13 2'03.033 14.220
18 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 12 2'03.348 14.535
19 Jeff Kingsley
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 17 2'03.475 14.662
20 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 17 2'04.211 15.398
21 United States Cooper MacNeil
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 17 2'04.690 15.877
22 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 18 2'04.719 15.906
23 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 13 2'04.863 16.050
24 United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 15 2'05.906 17.093
25 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 6 2'07.592 18.779
26 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 16 2'07.797 18.984
27 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 3 2'09.080 20.267
28 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 16 2'12.566 23.753
29 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 15 2'13.218 24.405
30 United States Guy Cosmo
United States Shane Lewis
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2 0.000
