Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins
IMSA / Watkins Glen News

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1

By:

Olivier Pla set the fastest time in opening practice for Sunday’s legendary Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, almost 0.6sec faster than the competition.

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1

Pla in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 lapped the 3.4-mile course in 1min31.056sec, fastest in all three sectors. He was 0.591sec faster than the best effort of Action Express Racing’s extra driver in the #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R, Mike Conway.

The Chip Ganassi Racing team, which won last time out in Detroit, saw Renger van der Zande finish the session – 60mins for the Pros, 90mins for Ams – a further three-tenths down.

IndyCar ace and former Watkins Glen winner Alexander Rossi produced the best time for Wayne Taylor Racing in fourth ahead of Loic Duval in the Cadillac of JDC Miller Motorsports.

Mazda, who scored its first win at this venue two years ago, was a disappointing sixth, and Harry Tincknell had to trickle his car slowly to the pits after his final run with a turbo issue.

The #48 Ally Racing AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R of Simon Pagenaud, Kamui Kobayashi and Jimmie Johnson – back for its third of four outings this season – had an early clash with the #18 LMP2 Era Motorsport Oreca, which sent the slower car off at Turn 1, causing a red flag. But Race Control saw no fault in what Simon Pagenaud had done and didn’t penalize him.

Tristan Nunez set the fastest time in LMP2, the WIN Autosport entry lapping less than a tenth faster than John Farano, who was half a second up on Scott Huffaker in the PR1 Mathaiasen Motorsports car.

The Era car was able to rejoin the track after its off, and Tilley was fourth, ahead of Wayne Boyd in the United Autosports machine.

In LMP3 Oliver Askew led for Andretti Autosport ahead of Jon Bennett’s CORE Autosport entry, and the Riley Motorsports cars of Felipe Fraga and Dylan Murry.

In GT Le Mans, Nick Tandy’s top effort in the #4 Corvette C8.R – 1min42.517sec – was 0.15sec better than teammate Antonio Garcia’s best effort in the #3 machine.

Jesse Krohn and Philipp Eng were next up in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M8s ahead of the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR.

The Porsche’s best time is not fully representative, however, as it missed a lot of track time with a suspension issue, driver Cooper MacNeil reporting to IMSA Radio that the right rear damper had broken.

That was not the only Porsche in trouble as Pfaff Motorsports revealed that the gearbox of its GT Daytona-class 911 GT3 R had seized after just four laps by Laurens Vanthoor. When the car returned to track, it had time to add just nine more laps.

Jack Hawksworth led the GTD field in the Vasser Sullivan #14 Lexus RC F, ahead of Wright Motorsports’ Porsche 911 GT3 R, steered by Patrick Long.

The NTe Sport Audi R8 which hasn’t run since the Rolex 24 in January, was a very impressive third fastest in the hands of Jaden Conwright, followed by Zach Veach in VSR’s second Lexus, Bryan Sellers in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan and Richard Heistand in the Carbahn Peregrine Audi.

Tomorrow’s session will start at 8am local (Eastern) time with qualifying starting at 11.50am.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
DPi Acura DPi 23 1'31.056
2 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 29 1'31.647 0.591
3 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
DPi Cadillac DPi 24 1'31.949 0.893
4 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
DPi Acura DPi 27 1'31.987 0.931
5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 31 1'32.266 1.210
6 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 25 1'32.483 1.427
7 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
DPi Cadillac DPi 30 1'32.515 1.459
8 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 43 1'33.836 2.780
9 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
United States James French
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 40 1'33.881 2.825
10 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 44 1'34.397 3.341
11 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 41 1'34.492 3.436
12 James McGuire
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Guy Smith
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 38 1'35.286 4.230
13 United States Jarett Andretti
United States Oliver Askew
United States Marco Andretti
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 24 1'40.812 9.756
14 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 31 1'40.895 9.839
15 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Scott Andrews
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 28 1'41.517 10.461
16 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 18 1'41.912 10.856
17 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 27 1'42.517 11.461
18 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 27 1'42.674 11.618
19 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 24 1'42.852 11.796
20 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 22 1'43.062 12.006
21 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
Dan Goldburg
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 33 1'43.792 12.736
22 Niklas Kruetten
Edouard Cauhaupe
United States Austin McCusker
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 26 1'44.060 13.004
23 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 20 1'44.215 13.159
24 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Kyle Kirkwood
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 23 1'46.673 15.617
25 United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
United States Trent Hindman
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 1'46.861 15.805
26 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Finland Markus Palttala
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 37 1'47.085 16.029
27 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
United States Robert Megennis
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 26 1'47.112 16.056
28 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 24 1'47.183 16.127
29 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
Tyler McQuarrie
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 41 1'47.239 16.183
30 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Andrew Davis
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 36 1'47.300 16.244
31 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Acura NSX GT3 34 1'47.366 16.310
32 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 27 1'47.483 16.427
33 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 14 1'47.494 16.438
34 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Germany Tim Zimmermann
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 22 1'47.685 16.629
35 Australia Kenny Habul
Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Maro Engel
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 37 1'48.198 17.142
36 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 22 1'49.678 18.622
37 Theodor Olsen
Dominic Cicero
United Kingdom Ben Devlin
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 17 1'50.144 19.088
38 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD BMW M6 GT3 8 2'25.175 54.119
View full results
shares
comments
Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins

Previous article

Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

2
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

10 h
3
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2

9 h
4
Supercars

Stanaway drives a V8 for the first time since retiring

18 h
5
Supercars

Newcastle to open 2022 Supercars season

Latest news
Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1

1 h
Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins
IMSA

Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins

Jun 23, 2021
Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours
Video Inside
IMSA

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Jun 22, 2021
Archive: How Magnussen's post-F1 US path is emulating his father's
IMSA

Archive: How Magnussen's post-F1 US path is emulating his father's

Jun 19, 2021
Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023
Video Inside
IMSA

Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023

Jun 16, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours 00:32
IMSA
Jun 23, 2021

IMSA: Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

IMSA: Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023 00:50
IMSA
Jun 17, 2021

IMSA: Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023

IMSA: Penske on return to Indy 00:36
IMSA
Jun 16, 2021

IMSA: Penske on return to Indy

IMSA: NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen 00:31
IMSA
Jun 15, 2021

IMSA: NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen

IMSA: Detroit - Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s 00:35
IMSA
Jun 12, 2021

IMSA: Detroit - Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2

Stanaway drives a V8 for the first time since retiring
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway drives a V8 for the first time since retiring

Newcastle to open 2022 Supercars season
Supercars Supercars

Newcastle to open 2022 Supercars season

Mustang, ZB Super2 move pushed back
Supercars Supercars

Mustang, ZB Super2 move pushed back

Morgan Park TCR round postponed
Video Inside
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Morgan Park TCR round postponed

Morbidelli to miss Assen due to training injury
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli to miss Assen due to training injury

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

Latest news

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1

Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins
IMSA IMSA

Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Archive: How Magnussen's post-F1 US path is emulating his father's
IMSA IMSA

Archive: How Magnussen's post-F1 US path is emulating his father's

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.