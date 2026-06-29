Watkins Glen win “feels a bit surreal” as Jack Aitken extends podium streak

Jack Aitken and Action Express Racing are making excellence look routine in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, even if it feels anything but ordinary from inside the cockpit.

Following a masterful performance in Sunday'’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, Aitken admitted it “feels a bit surreal” to sustain the team's relentless momentum. The victory marks the team’s second consecutive IMSA win and a GTP class record-extending eighth consecutive podium finish.

Complete Control at The Glen

#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Aitken, alongside co-drivers Earl Bamber and Fred Vesti, delivered a masterclass in dominance piloting the #31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R. After launching from the pole position, the trio firmly controlled the pace, leading a staggering 143 out of 182 laps during the third leg of the Michelin Endurance Cup season.

Despite their command of the field, the final 90 minutes introduced a wave of tension as varying pit strategies shuffled the GTP class order.

“The yellow sequence, the way it worked out, we had a couple of cars in front of us with a bit of an advantage, stopping just before the yellow came out,” Aitken explained. “And we knew we had a bit of a fuel advantage, so it was just trying to stay close to them and keep saving fuel, see if we could get by if there were any opportunities.”

The pit wall ultimately delivered when it mattered most.

“I think the next pit stop sequence the team played it pretty much perfectly, so we got out with a decent gap," Aitken said. "We were able to just manage it from there and kind of just make sure we’re taking care of the car and managing the traffic, which is always a bit — a lot of fun here but quite scary at times.”

Surviving the Chaos

#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

The final stint of the race was anything but straightforward, punctuated by a chaotic rhythm of nine full-course cautions. While Aitken braced for late-race drama, he was able to settle into a rhythm and exploit a rare pocket of green-flag running to build a comfortable buffer.

“I think you just never know in IMSA racing. That’s the cool thing,” Aitken said. “You can say it’s going to be super predictable, then there’ll be another yellow coming, but then you’ve got a massive green run until right at the end when you can’t go green again.

“It was in the back of my mind, but I was just trying to run clean laps, keep the car in a nice place, keep the tires happy and all that good stuff and just wait watching the (other competitors).”

Ultimately, the combination of a "fantastic" Cadillac, flawless pit execution, and straightforward driving ensured the #31 crew stood atop the podium once again. Additionally, Aitken extended his stranglehold of the championship to 203 points (2,145-1,942) over Porsche factory driver Laurin Heinrich after Sunday’s win.

“It’s a real pleasure, and it feels a bit surreal to keep the streak going," Aitken said. "But it’s a testament to what’s been done and the talent of the people involved.”