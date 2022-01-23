Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rolex 24: Taylor beats Westbrook in epic race for pole
IMSA / Roar Before the 24 News

Wayne Taylor: Cadillac challenge to Acura at Daytona is “really heavy”

By:

Wayne Taylor says his Acura team has work to do despite winning the Roar Before the 24 qualifying race ahead of the Rolex 24 at Daytona with his son Ricky and Filipe Albuquerque.

Wayne Taylor: Cadillac challenge to Acura at Daytona is “really heavy”

Taylor Jr took the checkered flag after a controversial last lap of the 100-minute event, when he clashed with the JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac of Richard Westbrook.

The victory gives Taylor’s team pole position for next weekend’s American sportscar classic – the opening round proper of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – but despite his car charging through from seventh and last on the DPi grid, the closing stages had Taylor worried as his team attempts to score its fourth straight Rolex 24 win.

Its Acura ARX-05 appeared to have the upper hand on the straights and bankings at Daytona, but Westbrook’s Cadillac DPi-V.R seemed much stronger in the braking zones and infield section.

Read Also:

“It was really tough,” Taylor Sr told NBC/Peacock. “Ricky and Filipe did an outstanding job, starting seventh and bringing the car home in the lead, but right at the end the competition was really heavy. The Cadillacs were super, super fast but we were able to keep them off.

“This doesn’t really mean much. I mean, we like to win in Daytona but we’re going to have to work hard for next weekend because those cars have got something that… I’m not sure where they’ve got it from. We’ll have to see.”

Albuquerque added: “Well, I dunno if my heart will survive, because this was 100 minutes – 24 hours like this is going to be crazy.

“We started last, but it shows it doesn’t matter where you start, it’s going to be one hell of a race. When it’s so compacted, with similar race pace and we’re still figuring out what’s the best and learning for the 24 [Hours] – and Ricky did an amazing job.”

On the subject of the last lap collision – when Taylor slammed the door on Westbrook on the entrance to Turn 1, causing the Cadillac to make contact and spin off – Ricky says he was expecting the attack.

“I loved having [Richard] as a teammate. I’m not sure I like it so much racing against him now!” he quipped. “Honestly he’s a super-fair racer, I was expecting something because he was so strong.

“As nice as it feels to win, it just makes us more nervous for the 24 Hours because that was so hard. There was a lot of pressure. Like Filipe says, that 100 minutes was exhausting. He passed everyone on track, so I just had to hold up my end of the bargain at the end, but we were really struggling at the end.

“Good thing is, we have a week to go think about it, and we’ll come back and hopefully do this again for real.”

shares
comments

Related video

Rolex 24: Taylor beats Westbrook in epic race for pole
Previous article

Rolex 24: Taylor beats Westbrook in epic race for pole
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Lamborghini world champion Gomez gets Ferrari ALMS chance
Asian Le Mans

Lamborghini world champion Gomez gets Ferrari ALMS chance

Chadwick joins Coulthard for Team GB at Race of Champions
General

Chadwick joins Coulthard for Team GB at Race of Champions

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Prime
Formula 1

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Latest news

Wayne Taylor: Cadillac challenge to Acura at Daytona is “really heavy”
IMSA IMSA

Wayne Taylor: Cadillac challenge to Acura at Daytona is “really heavy”

Rolex 24: Taylor beats Westbrook in epic race for pole
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Taylor beats Westbrook in epic race for pole

Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Taylor edges Dixon in evening practice

Rolex 24: Vautier takes pole for qualifying race
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Vautier takes pole for qualifying race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.