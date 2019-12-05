WeatherTech Racing reveals Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Full-time drivers Cooper MacNeil and Toni Vilander, who will be joined by Alessandro Balzan for the four endurance races and also Jeff Westphal for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, put in 60 laps around Ferrari’s Fiorano facility this morning in the latest iteration of the 488.

Said MacNeil: "It is a big step forward from the last generation and should be a good car for Daytona next month. I am looking forward to 2020 teamed with Toni again.

“We have a good shot at the Rolex 24 this year. Our goal is to win. It takes teamwork between the drivers, Scuderia Corsa and Ferrari to make that happen. The Corsa guys have been working hard on their end to fine tune the team and I have a lot of confidence going into the Roar in just three-weeks."

Added Vilander: “It was great to run the very first Evo produced at the Ferrari test track today. We have a strong package for the 24. We have good drivers, a good team and will have a very good car. The drivers all know each very well.

“We were running good last year until our incident. It is going to be another competitive year in 2020 with some new cars coming into GTD and strong drivers and cars returning. I am looking forward to the season and a strong start at the Rolex 24 next month."