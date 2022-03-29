Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Wallace went from racing star to hypercar record-holder Next / Albuquerque expects Acura’s Long Beach struggles to continue
IMSA News

WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022

WeatherTech Racing has decided to race a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the remainder of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022

The team, run by Proton Competition, ran three cars in the GTD Pro class at the opening round of the season, the Rolex 24 at Daytona – its #79 Porsche 911 GT3 R and two Mercedes-AMG GT3s.

The #15 Mercedes clinched fifth place in the hands of Austin Cindric, Dirk Muller and Patrick Assenheimer while the Porsche and the second Mercedes were ninth and tenth after encountering various issues.

In Round 2 at Sebring, Maro Engel, Jules Gounon and full-timer Cooper MacNeil finished third in the Mercedes while MacNeil, Julien Andlauer and Alessio Picariello clocked sixth in the Porsche.

Now the team has decided to run the Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Mercedes-Benz of Billings, Montana support for the remainder of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship schedule.

MacNeil and what the team’s press release describes as “a host of Mercedes-Benz factory drivers will contest the remaining eight GTD Pro races.”

Said MacNeil: “Our performance in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Daytona and Sebring was the motivating factor behind continuing with it for the rest of the season. We led the race at the Rolex 24 before our drivetrain issue, and then we had a strong podium finish at Sebring. 

“We also have a winning history at Long Beach having won there in the Mercedes-AMG in 2017. We are going out west to see if we can repeat that win.” 

WeatherTech Racing entered the final year of the GT Le Mans class – IMSA’s forerunner to GTD Pro – in 2021, using a Porsche 911 RSR, and clinched three wins, including the Twelve Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans. MacNeil and then co-drivers Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet finished 3-4-5 in the championship, beaten by the two works Corvette C8.R entries.

MacNeil and Andlauer had been due to tackle the full schedule of the new GTD Pro class in 2022 using the venerable 911 GT3 R. Instead, the team’s switch means it will run the only full-season Mercedes entry in the GTD Pro class.

shares
comments

Related video

How Wallace went from racing star to hypercar record-holder
Previous article

How Wallace went from racing star to hypercar record-holder
Next article

Albuquerque expects Acura’s Long Beach struggles to continue

Albuquerque expects Acura’s Long Beach struggles to continue
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Cooper MacNeil More from
Cooper MacNeil
Marciello to race Long Beach in WeatherTech Mercedes Long Beach
IMSA

Marciello to race Long Beach in WeatherTech Mercedes

WeatherTech Racing enters Porsche and Mercedes in Rolex 24
Video Inside
IMSA

WeatherTech Racing enters Porsche and Mercedes in Rolex 24

Vanthoor and Bamber join WeatherTech in GTE Pro at Le Mans
Le Mans

Vanthoor and Bamber join WeatherTech in GTE Pro at Le Mans

Proton Competition More from
Proton Competition
Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr
WEC

Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up
IMSA

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring

Latest news

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi Cadillacs take 1-2, Aston, BMW also win
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi Cadillacs take 1-2, Aston, BMW also win

Long Beach IMSA: Brilliant Bourdais takes record-breaking pole
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Brilliant Bourdais takes record-breaking pole

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi hits the front in second practice
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi hits the front in second practice

Long Beach IMSA: Derani's AXR Cadillac leads Practice 1
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Derani's AXR Cadillac leads Practice 1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.