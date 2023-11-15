Subscribe
IMSA
News

Westbrook swaps Cadillac for Porsche in JDC-Miller MotorSports IMSA return

Richard Westbrook will return to JDC-Miller MotorSports for the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship, after a year away driving in the World Endurance Championship for Cadillac.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Mike Rockenfeller

Westbrook, 48, who partnered Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn in Chip Ganassi Racing’s sole Cadillac entry in this year’s WEC – and scored a podium finish in the Le Mans 24 Hours – will pilot JDC’s Porsche 963 in the second season of GTP competition in America’s premier sportscar series.

Ganassi confirmed Westbrook's exit from its lineup on social media:

 

The Briton, who has three IMSA prototype race wins to his name from the DPi era, will partner Dutch teenager Tijmen van der Helm and take the place of Mike Rockenfeller – who has jumped across to Ford’s factory GTD Pro lineup.

Westbrook's fellow Englishman Phil Hanson joins the team for the Michelin Endurance Championship rounds, while American sportscar veteran Ben Keating will be the fourth driver at the season-opening Daytona 24 Hours.

Westbrook drove for JDC in 2022 when it ran a Cadillac in the final season of DPi competition, sharing with Tristan Vautier, when they finished sixth in points.

The Minnesota-based team was the first to run a customer Porsche 963 LMDh car this year, joining the season from the fourth round following supply chain issues with the new hybrid system that delayed the chassis’ delivery.

#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

In the hands of Rockenfeller and van der Helm, the #5 car finished fourth at Watkins Glen and Mosport, and ended the season with a top-five finish at Petit Le Mans, where Jenson Button was third driver.

“We were very pleased with our 2023 season with the Porsche 963 GTP,” said John Church, the managing partner of JDC-Miller MotorSports. “Everything was new for all the GTP teams last year and we all gained a huge amount of knowledge.

“For 2024, we will have a balance of youth and experience, but more importantly, all our drivers will have extensive prototype experience in IMSA. This driver line-up, coupled with the support of Porsche Motorsports North America, will put us in the position to compete for wins in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Jenson Button, Marcus Ericsson complete WTR Andretti roster for Daytona
Next article IMSA releases preliminary entry list for Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Why F1 in America “feels different” now to previous eras

Why F1 in America “feels different” now to previous eras

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why F1 in America “feels different” now to previous eras Why F1 in America “feels different” now to previous eras

2023 Las Vegas F1 GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

2023 Las Vegas F1 GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

2023 Las Vegas F1 GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend 2023 Las Vegas F1 GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Richard Westbrook
More from
Richard Westbrook
Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao

Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao

WEC
Portimao

Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao

Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”

Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver” Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”

JDC/Miller Motorsports
More from
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

IMSA

Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA Rockenfeller signed to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

WEC

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring

JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring

IMSA
Sebring

JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring

Latest news

Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season

Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?

Misc General

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe