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Wright Motorsports names full-time 2027 IMSA GTD lineup as Sargent joins Adelson

Porsche standout transitions from Michelin Endurance Cup role to co-drive alongside team owner Adam Adelson

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 4:42 PM

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#120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911: Adam Adelson, Callum Ilott, Tom Sargent

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Wright Motorsports is gearing up for a championship push in the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, confirming the return of its signature dark green #120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) for a fourth consecutive season in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class.

Leading the charge for the veteran squad is team owner Adam Adelson, who will be paired with Australian standout Tom Sargent for his first full-time campaign in the WeatherTech Championship.

The driver shuffle builds on a solid 2026 campaign where Adelson and Callum Ilott finished seventh in the GTD standings, with Sargent serving as the third driver for the five IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds. The duo of Adelson and Sargent has already proven to be a potent combination, claiming podium finishes at both the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (third) and Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (second) this past season, as well as a pair of podiums together in 2025. Sargent also holds runner-up finishes at the Rolex 24 At Daytona and Indianapolis from 2025.

Guided by Chief Operating Officer Bob Viglione, Wright Motorsports remains one of IMSA’s most established outfits, boasting 112 WeatherTech Championship starts, five victories, seven pole positions, and an IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup GTD title in 2021.

Adelson enters 2027 aiming to build on a growing resume that includes a 2024 victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway alongside former co-driver Elliott Skeer.

“The growth of Wright Motorsports over the past few seasons has been incredibly rewarding, and I am excited about what lies ahead for us in 2027,” Adelson said. “We have built a strong foundation with a talented group of people who share the same commitment to competing at the highest level. Having Tom alongside me for the full season is something I am particularly looking forward to. We have developed a great relationship both on and off the track, and I have seen firsthand how much he has grown as a driver. We both have high expectations for ourselves and for this team, and the goal is to build on everything we have accomplished and fight for wins and a championship.”

Reflecting on their early season bounce back after Daytona that started generating momentum into the rest of the season, Adelson credited team execution for their strong run of results.

“After a tough Daytona, we were able to immediately come back and podium at Sebring,” Adelson reflected. “We weren’t that competitive the way we wanted to be, but we pushed through. It was really amazing. Then to have a really great result at Watkins is amazing. It felt we were coming alive at the right time, making the right strategy calls and delivering the performance on track.”

For Sargent – a selected Porsche Motorsport North America driver who scored a sweep of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America races at Long Beach in the new 992.2 model – the promotion marks a major career milestone after executing multiple roles across IMSA and SRO paddocks globally.

“I will be returning for my third year now with Wright Motorsports, but this time as their full-time IMSA driver. To say I’m excited is an understatement,” Sargent said. “I have had a good two years learning and developing with the team and the series, and to have their faith in me to step up into this role is so special. Adam and I have both been improving a lot, and I’m optimistic about what we can do next year, but I’m also excited to be driving alongside my friend. A lot has gone into getting me to this point, and thanks to so many people. Looking forward to some success next year!”

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