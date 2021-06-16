Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Penske: IMSA return to Indy "high on the list" of targets
IMSA News

Wright Motorsports shuffles IMSA driver line-up

By:

Wright Motorsports has replaced Ryan Hardwick with Trent Hindman as a full-time driver alongside Patrick Long in its GTD class Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Wright Motorsports shuffles IMSA driver line-up

The 2019 GTD champion Hindman will see out the remainder of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship alongside Long, while Hardwick will continue his championship campaign in the Michelin Pilot Challenge alongside Jan Heylen in the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport in the GS class.

Hindman first joined the team in January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, driving alongside Long, Heylen and Klaus Bachler, resulting in a fourth-place finish. He then returned for the 12 Hours of Sebring alongside Long and Heylen, the trio producing a runner-up finish.

Hardwick returned for Mid-Ohio but the Wright Porsche spun off after contact from another car while Long was at the wheel.

For next week’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, the Wright line-up will comprise Long, Hindman and Heylen, and then revert to the new Long/Hindman pairing for the following week’s 2hr40min race – also at Watkins Glen, as IMSA’s replacement for the canceled trip to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Mosport).

Penske: IMSA return to Indy "high on the list" of targets

Previous article

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets
