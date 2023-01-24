Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership Next / Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars

Wright Motorsports enters the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona defending its GTD win from 2022, but has doubled in strength to run two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars

The #16 1st Phorm Porsche won GTD class of the Rolex 24 last year with Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, Richard Lietz and Zach Robichon at the wheel, while this year, Lietz is replaced by Dennis Olsen, who finished third in this race in GTD Pro 12 months ago, driving a KCMG Porsche.

The Porsche 911 GT3 Rs looked extremely tardy compared with the opposition, for while Heylen was quickest of the nine Porsche qualifiers in the Roar Before the 24 last weekend, his best time was 2.849sec off the GTD pacesetter, Philip Ellis in Winward Racing’s Mercedes AMG GT3.

“Our win last season is the perfect motivation entering into this year’s Rolex 24 and the 2023 championship,” said team owner John Wright. “All the pieces and all the hard work came together, and we proved that Wright Motorsports has what it takes to win.

“The 1st Phorm Porsche finished the Roar as the top Porsche but we still have some work to do in the upcoming days to keep making gains on the rest of the field. We’re feeling good heading into this weekend, and we’re excited to be back.”

Hardwick commented: “The Roar was a bit of a head scratcher for us. The BOP that was given to the Porsches had us all between three and four seconds off the pace of the other GTD cars, so we have our work cut out for us at a track that is so dependent on top speed.

“But if anyone can overcome challenges like these, it is our team.  We will be ready to go to battle for 24 hours come race day.”

Added Olsen, “We expected to be a little bit further up the field, but we're working hard with the car and the team is doing a good job. It seems like the other manufacturers have a bit of an edge on the straight-line speed. Hopefully we'll get some help there from the series organizers and we can be able to fight for the win…

“We have a great team around us to do the right things, and I’m looking forward to the race. I think we will have a great chance.”

Teaming with them in Wright’s #77 VOLT Lighting-sponsored Porsche will be the 2022 Michelin Pilot Challenge champions Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman, who will be sharing the ride with Max Root and Kevin Estre.

“[Hindman and Brunjolfsson] did an incredible job in last year’s Michelin Pilot Challenge championship, and they’re off to a strong start already this season. Making the step up to the WeatherTech series and joining the Porsche family is an exciting move for them, and they have what it takes to fight for the win.”

“This race is very different for me than anyone on the team and probably most people in the paddock,” said Brynjolfsson. “It's brand new to me, so I've got a completely different focus and perspective. I'm just looking to learn, be humble, be safe, and get more comfortable and be better.”

Said Hindman: “It was good to get everybody through the car during the Roar. That was the main thing: Learning what each of our individual jobs are when it comes to me, Alan, Max, and Kevin, and working on executing those individual jobs as best we can. It’s really fun to see Alan in a WeatherTech series session. It has been a very long time coming and he’s found a home really quick.”

“I’m very happy to be here and race another Rolex 24,” stated Estre, a Porsche factory driver and WEC GTE Pro champion in 2018-’19. “It’s a new team, new car, and new teammates for me.

“It’s difficult to know exactly where we stand, but we definitely made some improvement during the Roar learning the car and the new tricks we have to implement in this car to be quick at Daytona. We’re definitely not where we want to be, but we’re working on it.

“It’s great to be with the Wright Motorsports team. It’s a program I’ve been racing against for years. Now I can see it from the inside and see how they’re so successful. We can’t wait to start the race week, hopefully with better Balance of Performance and a good spirit.”

#77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman, Maxwell Root, Kevin Estre

#77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman, Maxwell Root, Kevin Estre

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
Previous article

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
Next article

Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist

Rossi’s livery for Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet IndyCar unveiled
IndyCar

Rossi’s livery for Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet IndyCar unveiled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Kevin Estre More from
Kevin Estre
VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice VIR
IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Porsche's Estre "can't remember such a close" GTE Pro fight Monza
WEC

Porsche's Estre "can't remember such a close" GTE Pro fight

Estre: Nurburgring 24h win payback for near misses 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Endurance

Estre: Nurburgring 24h win payback for near misses

Wright Motorsports More from
Wright Motorsports
Wright announces 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona line-up
IMSA

Wright announces 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona line-up

Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA

Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick

Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours
IMSA

Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours

Latest news

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist
IndyCar IndyCar

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist’s third year at the Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet team will be spent at the wheel of the #6, bearing a “family” resemblance to the colors of teammate Alexander Rossi.

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule

Haas will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car livery for its VF-23 on 31 January, as the US team completes the launch season schedule.

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow
WRC WRC

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow

The World Rally Championship has no plans to make changes to the Rally Monte Carlo route in the near future despite an absence of snow and ice last weekend.  

Bathurst 12-winning Mercedes crew to defend victory as Pro entries revealed
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12-winning Mercedes crew to defend victory as Pro entries revealed

Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz and Kenny Habul will defend their Bathurst 12 Hour victory with SunEnergy1's Mercedes next month as the German manufacturer launches its Intercontinental GT Challenge assault.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.