Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Road America IMSA: Nasr/Derani win in Action Express Cadillac
IMSA / Road America News

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day"

By:
, News Editor

Ricky Taylor says he hopes last weekend's Road America round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura squad's "worst day" of the season.

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day"

The #10 Acura ARX-05 shared by Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque finished off the podium for the first time since the Sebring 12 Hours back in March as they came home in fourth place.

That was despite the pair running second for most of the race behind the winning #31 Action Express Cadillac of Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani, who scored their second win in a row to move up to second in the DPi points standings, 41 points down on Taylor and Albuquerque.

A late puncture, caused by contact between Albuquerque and the Mazda of Harry Tincknell at Turn 9, caused the WTR car to drop down to fifth before they were gifted back a place by fellow Acura squad Meyer Shank Racing.

Read Also:

"I feel like had we gotten some track position on the start and led the race we could’ve controlled it a bit better," reflected Taylor on the race. "The No. 31 did a great job today keeping us behind.

"We tried everything we could and unfortunately a puncture caught us out. We recovered well. The team kept pushing and we kept trying. Our friends at Meyer Shank, Acura teammates, really helped us out at the end to give us some extra points.

"We come out of it still in the points lead and if we can have bad days like this, hopefully this is our worst day, we’re in good shape.

"We’ve had that little buffer, now we can’t afford any more of these. We can get it out of the way and move forward to Laguna Seca and hopefully have a good run.”

 

Albuquerque called the contact with Tincknell a "racing incident" despite the potential championship consequences with only three rounds remaining for the DPi class this season.

“I think we had a really, really good car," said the Portuguese driver. "In clean air we were a little quicker, but we were stuck behind the No. 31 which obviously had great pace.

"It was a really tight race, with a chance to use the traffic to make a pass and get the position. From then on we would’ve been in control, but that didn’t happen.

"The contact with the No. 55 Mazda was a racing incident and it is what it is. It’s very frustrating that we got the puncture because it completely took away the possibility to fight for the win or eventually finish P2."

MSR Acura "rolled the dice" on strategy

The #60 Meyer Shank Acura of Olivier Pla and Dane Cameron elected for an alternate strategy, coming in for an early second stop that allowed the pair to lead 31 of the 76 laps.

However, Cameron had to come in for an extra splash with just three minutes remaining of the two-hour, 40 minute race, having banked on a late caution period or rain shower to pull off an unlikely win.

 

“We’ve been struggling a little bit throughout the week, so we took a shot at it with a different strategy today,” said Cameron. “We made the car a little bit better this morning and it was good in the race.

"There has been a lot of weather around so we thought, you know, we just kind of need to take a shot here, and kind of roll the dice a little bit. So we were a little bit off sequence there and needed a little bit of help to be able to make it work, just came up a little bit short.

"But I’m proud of the guys for an aggressive call and glad we had a good fast car. They did a great job in the pits and it was a good strategy. We just kind of rolled the dice and needed a little bit of help and didn’t get it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Road America IMSA: Nasr/Derani win in Action Express Cadillac

Previous article

Road America IMSA: Nasr/Derani win in Action Express Cadillac
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ F1 self-belief: on and off track

10 h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

3 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Christopher Bell 'frustrated' after run-in with Kyle Larson

5 h
4
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

5
MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

Latest news
Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day"
IMSA

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day"

8 h
Road America IMSA: Nasr/Derani win in Action Express Cadillac
IMSA

Road America IMSA: Nasr/Derani win in Action Express Cadillac

Aug 8, 2021
Road America IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac
Video Inside
IMSA

Road America IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

Aug 7, 2021
Road America IMSA: Acura's Ricky Taylor fastest in practice
IMSA

Road America IMSA: Acura's Ricky Taylor fastest in practice

Aug 7, 2021
IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules
Video Inside
IMSA

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac 00:37
IMSA
Aug 8, 2021

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules 00:53
IMSA
Aug 7, 2021

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence 00:57
IMSA
Jul 22, 2021

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

IMSA: Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock 00:40
IMSA
Jul 13, 2021

IMSA: Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock

IMSA: AXR leads Cadillac 1-2, Lexus 1-2 in GTD at Watkins Glen 00:45
IMSA
Jul 3, 2021

IMSA: AXR leads Cadillac 1-2, Lexus 1-2 in GTD at Watkins Glen

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Filipe Albuquerque More from
Filipe Albuquerque
Taylor, WTR tackled Watkins Glen with eye on championship Watkins Glen
IMSA

Taylor, WTR tackled Watkins Glen with eye on championship

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours Watkins Glen
Video Inside
IMSA

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
WEC

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC

Wayne Taylor Racing More from
Wayne Taylor Racing
Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools' Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools'

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day
IMSA

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day

Trending Today

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ F1 self-belief: on and off track
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ F1 self-belief: on and off track

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

Christopher Bell 'frustrated' after run-in with Kyle Larson
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Christopher Bell 'frustrated' after run-in with Kyle Larson

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins; Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble
Moto2 Moto2

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins; Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day"
IMSA IMSA

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day"

Road America IMSA: Nasr/Derani win in Action Express Cadillac
IMSA IMSA

Road America IMSA: Nasr/Derani win in Action Express Cadillac

Road America IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Road America IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

Road America IMSA: Acura's Ricky Taylor fastest in practice
IMSA IMSA

Road America IMSA: Acura's Ricky Taylor fastest in practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.