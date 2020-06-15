Guaranteed graduation for IP2000 and USF2000 champions

Andersen Promotions today announced that the Indy Pro 2000 champion’s scholarship, currently valued at $609,245 will now increase to a guaranteed full season contract with an Indy Lights team of the driver’s choice in 2021. This will cover all 2021 series-sanctioned race and test events from the season-opener to the finale, entry and test day fees and Cooper tires. In addition, this driver will be awarded a test with an NTT IndyCar Series team at the conclusion of the 2021 Indy Lights season.

Similarly, the 2020 USF2000 champion will receive a scholarship valued at $328,225, guaranteeing a full season contract with an Indy Pro 2000 team of the driver’s choice including all 2021 race and test events, entry and test day fees and allowable number of sets of Cooper tires. He or she will also get an Indy Lights test at the conclusion of the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 season.

The announcement is aimed at encouraging drivers and teams to participate in all three steps of the Road To Indy program, and generate bigger grids in Indy Lights, a series which has been put on hold for 2020.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic forcing motorsport to reorganize schedules, so that even now they would be described as ‘fluid’, on June 1 the Road To Indy program was able to reveal an 18-race schedule for both Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000, with the majority of events supporting IndyCar.

Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions, stated: “2020 has been a very unsettled season for all of motorsports and for the Road to Indy in particular in our 10th anniversary year.

“As we look ahead to 2021 with high hopes for a reinvigorated Indy Lights championship, these changes to our already strong prize package for Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 will strengthen the entire Road to Indy ladder and ensure that our champions have the greatest opportunity to make it to the top.

“The best drivers from the U.S. and around the world come to train with us, and they deserve the best we can give them for their careers. Our program continues to do its job of providing a complete training, both on and off the track, for the future stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Adding a test for our 2020 champions to sample the next step of the ladder further underscores our commitment.”