IndyCar / Indy 500 News

2022 Indianapolis 500 logo is revealed

By:
Co-author:
David Malsher-Lopez

The logo for next year’s 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge features the legendary winner’s wreath.

2022 Indianapolis 500 logo is revealed

Burgundy and gold highlight the design that features the wreath presented to every Indianapolis 500 winner in Victory Circle since 1960, when Jim Rathmann triumphed after an epic duel with Rodger Ward.

The core of the design remains the the font introduced for the logo of the 103rd running of the Memorial Day Weekend classic. The aim is to present a consistent brand appearance while also including unique elements each year, such as the Pagoda in this year’s logo.

The original winner’s wreath presented to the late Jim Rathmann featured dark yellow and brown flowers and was created by Indianapolis-based florist Bill Cronin, who was a consultant for the Rose Bowl parade and 500 Festival parade.

In 1989, the current wreath design was created by adding 33 ivory-colored cymbidium orchids with burgundy tips to represent each of car starting the race, along with a red, white and blue ribbon, checkered flags and a base of cedar blocks inscribed with “BorgWarner.”

Julie Harman Vance, the owner of the Buck Creek In Bloom flower shop in Yorktown, IN, has made the wreath every year since 1992.

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author Indianapolis Motor Speedway

