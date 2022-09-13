Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

2022 IndyCar season was most watched for six years, says NBC

This year’s NTT IndyCar Series season was the most watched since in six years, with more than the season’s races averaging more than one million viewers.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
2022 IndyCar season was most watched for six years, says NBC

The season, which ended last weekend with Will Power being crowned champion for the second time, featured a five percent increase in viewership over 2021.

The Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.30 million viewers across NBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms, mar king the most-watched season for the INDYCAR SERIES since 2016, when there were 1.31 million viewers, on NBCSN and ABC, TV-only. TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

Half of the season’s 16 races on television delivered a TAD of more than 1 million viewers, the highest mark since 2008. The inaugural race of 2022, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Feb. 27, stands as the most-watched season-opener in 11 years with a TAD of 1.44 million viewers and the most-watched non-Indianapolis 500 INDYCAR race in 11 years.

Additionally, the Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 10 delivered the most-watched edition of the race in NBC Sports history (since 2009) with a TAD of 1.08 million viewers.

Bolstered by streaming on Peacock, including the platform’s exclusive presentation of the Toronto race on July 17, the 2022 season ranked as the most-streamed IndyCar season on record with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 50,400 viewers, up 470% vs. 2021.

The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, won by Marcus Ericsson, saw 218,800 streaming the event. The AMA also includes streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

 

 

Power: "Nerves make you perform at a high level"
Power: “Nerves make you perform at a high level”
Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren

Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren
