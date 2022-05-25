Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

2023 Indy 500 logo revealed as Gainbridge extends deal

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has reached a new multiyear agreement with Gainbridge to extend its presenting sponsorship of the Indianapolis 500.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
2023 Indy 500 logo revealed as Gainbridge extends deal

Gainbridge, a digital platform for investing in financial products, has been presenting sponsor of the 500 since 2019.

“We have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with IMS and Penske Entertainment and are thrilled to extend our sponsorship of the Indianapolis 500,” said Dan Towriss, CEO and president of Group 1001, parent company of Gainbridge. “This event is so iconic in the world of motorsport and a hallmark to Indianapolis.

“The parallels between racing and our business, a commitment to success and making every second count, make this the perfect partnership.”

Penske Entertainment president and CEO Mark Miles said: “Gainbridge is fully invested in racing as a vehicle for brand growth and understands the unique and global platform the Indianapolis 500 provides. We’re excited to continue this mutually productive relationship between two innovative and trusted partners in their space.”

As part of the extended sponsorship announcement, the logo for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge was also unveiled. The logo is described as “a forward-moving representation of the famed oval. The inside of the logo is a black shield, which embodies class and prestige, as well as the track surface, with the words ‘Indy 500’ in the iconic slanted font.”

Surrounded by the familiar gold of the Wing & Wheel, the logo is the latest iteration of a series that began in 2019 with Gainbridge’s inaugural sponsorship. The logos celebrate the iconography of the 500-mile Race. Since 2019, the logo has featured the bricks, the checkered flag, the Pagoda and the winner’s wreath.

Gainbridge is also primary sponsor of the #26 Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian Honda driven by Colton Herta, and will continue to be the official annuity and life insurance partner of IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.

