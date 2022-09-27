Tickets Subscribe
Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
IndyCar News

2023 IndyCar schedule of 17 races revealed

Next year’s NTT IndyCar Series calendar will run from March to September and will see 13 of its 17 races broadcast on NBC.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
2023 IndyCar schedule of 17 races revealed

“The NTT IndyCar Series is on an impactful upward trajectory, making progress at a pace that befits our thrilling style of competition,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles. “The 2023 season provides an opportunity to further build on this trend, bringing our sport and its stars to more markets and households and reaching new consumers across the globe.”

For just the fourth time in the last 50 years, IndyCar will have 13 or more races on network television in the United States. The total appearances on broadcast television becomes 15 with the addition of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, a week ahead of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The first seven events of 2023, including the 500, will be featured on NBC, while the season also finishes with six of the final seven races on network television. The 2023 schedule will include three races on USA Network (and Peacock) while for the second consecutive year the Toronto race will be shown exclusively on Peacock. Peacock will present live simulstreams of all races on NBC and USA Network, as well as live coverage of all qualifying and practice sessions next season.

In partnership with NBC Sports, the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series was the most-watched season in six years and the most-watched across NBC Sports on record, with half of the 16 races on television featuring a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of more than one million viewers, the highest mark since 2008. The 2022 season also was the most streamed season on record, via Peacock

“We’re very excited for our 2023 NTT IndyCar Series schedule and to build on this past season’s viewership milestones,” said NBC Sports, VP of programming Mike Perman. “In providing comprehensive coverage across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, NBC Sports is once again looking forward to telling the stories of these world-class drivers and this compelling series.”

The 2023 schedule will again feature seven road course races, five street circuits and five oval races, the street course tally including the all-new 1.7-mile layout in downtown Detroit, replacing the Belle Isle venue.

“We have worked hard to achieve date and venue equity, which has been an ongoing goal at IndyCar,” said series president Jay Frye. “We are excited to return to downtown Detroit and the repaves at Road America and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will add new challenges for the drivers and teams.

“The intensity level will also be at an all-time high as we conclude the season with three race weekends in a row.

Start times for the 2023 events will be announced at a later date.

2023 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

Date Venue TV
March 5 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC, Peacock
April 2 Texas Motor Speedway NBC, Peacock
April 16 Streets of Long Beach NBC, Peacock
April 30 Barber Motorsports Park NBC, Peacock
May 13 Indianapolis road course NBC, Peacock
May 20-21 Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock
May 28 Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC, Peacock
June 4 Streets of Detroit NBC, Peacock
June 18 Road America USA Network, Peacock
July 2 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course USA Network, Peacock
July 16 Streets of Toronto Peacock
July 22 Iowa Speedway NBC, Peacock
July 23 Iowa Speedway NBC, Peacock
August 6 Streets of Nashville NBC, Peacock
August 12 Indianapolis road course USA Network, Peacock
August 27 World Wide Technology Raceway NBC, Peacock
September 3 Portland International Raceway NBC, Peacock
September 10 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC, Peacock
