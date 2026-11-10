IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing, GM Defense, and Congressional Medal of Honor Society launch Project Accelerator

Motorsports-based networking platform will debut on the #4 Chevrolet during the 2027 IndyCar season to connect defense, technology, and racing leaders

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 6:00 PM

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AJ Foyt Racing, GM Defense, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society have launched Project Accelerator, a motorsports-driven networking platform designed to connect leaders across the defense, technology, and racing industries.

Throughout the 2027 season, incoming IndyCar rookie Josh Pierson will carry the logos of Project Accelerator, GM Defense, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society on the #4 Chevrolet. The initiative will host networking hospitality and "Accelerator Hubs" at select IndyCar rounds, beginning March 21, 2027, at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington, featuring an event at the adjacent National Medal of Honor Museum.

“Motorsports and defense both demand disciplined innovation and the ability to perform when conditions are unforgiving. Racing’s rapid development cycles and data-driven engineering offer a powerful environment to explore new ideas and forge new relationships between teams like AJ Foyt Racing, cutting-edge defense companies, and people who serve our nation, including some of our greatest heroes,” said Ken Morris, GM Senior Vice President, Global Product Safety, Integration and Motorsports and GM Defense Chief Operating Officer.

"While Project Accelerator is not a technical development or motorsports engineering program per se, we know from our experience building the GM Defense Infantry Squad Vehicle with 16-time NASCAR champions Hendrick Motorsports that technology developed for racing, a strong mission focus, and teamwork can help put better tools in the hands of soldiers faster.

"Project Accelerator connects all these strengths in service of a larger purpose: advancing the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation’s work to support Recipients, preserve the Medal’s legacy and inspire future generations with its values of courage, sacrifice and service.”

Beyond executive collaboration, Project Accelerator will introduce prospective talent to career paths across engineering, software, data analytics, manufacturing, and operations within GM Defense and GM Motorsports.

The platform is designed to scale, inviting companies working in dual-use sectors like AI, robotics, autonomous systems, simulation, advanced materials, and propulsion to join. While it offers a venue to align and collaborate, participation does not imply active race-track testing or validation of specific technologies.

For AJ Foyt Racing, the program supports both its competitive growth and its commitment to honoring military service as the team prepares for the 50th anniversary of A.J. Foyt’s fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in 2027.

“My dad always said, ‘Determination that just won’t quit — that’s what it takes.’ I believe that’s more true today than ever,” said Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing. “We’re the underdog, but we’re determined to get this team back to the front. We honor what my dad built by continuing to push forward, bringing in talented people and finding new ways to compete. Project Accelerator is part of that effort, but it also gives us an opportunity to do something meaningful for the men and women who serve our country.

“I’m grateful to General Motors and Chevrolet for their commitment to our team and to Roger Penske and Team Penske for the technical relationship that has helped us improve. FOX Sports is introducing IndyCar to new audiences, and we want to give those fans another reason to follow our sport. Josh and the #4 will help launch Project Accelerator, but our vision is to build something that lasts well beyond the racetrack.”

The program also emphasizes direct engagement with Medal of Honor Recipients to share the core values of service and sacrifice with new audiences.

“The Medal of Honor represents more than a single act of courage. It carries a lasting responsibility to live by the values of sacrifice, commitment, and service to something greater than ourselves,” said Earl Plumlee, Medal of Honor Recipient and Vice President of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. “That same spirit of service is what makes this partnership with AJ Foyt Racing and GM Defense so meaningful. We are proud to support this initiative and grateful to see Josh Pierson carry the Society’s logo onto the track, sharing the Medal’s legacy with a new generation.”

Pierson added, “Hearing Medal of Honor Recipients share their stories at GM Defense’s Valor & Velocity gala was something I’ll never forget. The next day, I attended a Homes For Our Troops home dedication and saw firsthand the difference the organization makes for Veterans and their families. Both experiences had a tremendous impact on me. I’m grateful for GM Defense’s support and honored to represent the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. I’ll do whatever I can to bring positive attention to both the Society and Homes For Our Troops.”

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