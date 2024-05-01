AJ Foyt Racing reveals Homes For Our Troops Indy 500 livery for Ferrucci

With May also being Military Appreciation Month, ABC Supply and AJ Foyt Racing have come together for a goal to raise $4 million to support Homes For Our Troops (HFOT). ABC Supply will match the first $1 million in donations made to Homes For Our Troops through May 31. Donations can be made at hfotusa.org/donate.

“We are grateful and honored that ABC Supply has chosen to spotlight Homes For Our Troops for another year during the 2024 Indy 500,” said HFOT President and CEO, Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer.

“Their generous $1 million match furthers our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives and enables us to get even more severely injured post-9/11 Veterans and their families into the specially adapted custom homes they need and deserve.”

While representing the effort in last year’s Indy 500, Ferrucci drove to a thrilling third-place finish.

“We are proud to be carrying the beautiful patriotic livery for Homes For Our Troops and ABC Supply on the No. 14 Chevrolet in this year’s Indianapolis 500," said Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing.

“Finishing third last year has set the bar high for us, but we believe the team and Santino Ferrucci will be challenging for the win again. It is exciting to be part of this campaign to raise awareness and funds to support Homes For Our Troops, which has made such a positive difference in the lives of America's severely injured post-9/11 Veterans."

Regarded as of the top Veterans charities, HFOT ensures nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent goas directly toward program services for Veterans. This year, HFOT is celebrating its 20th anniversary and has built and donated 379 specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans nationwide.

Last year, ABC Supply helped raise more than $3 million, and this year, they are pushing the pedal to the metal to raise an additional $4 million to serve even more Veterans who are waiting for these homes.

“We’re honored to give back to the Veterans who have given so much and shine a light on the incredible mission of Homes For Our Troops this month and at the Indy 500,” says Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply.

“HFOT does so much for our nation’s Veterans, and we’re honored to support them with this fundraiser alongside our friends at AJ Foyt Racing.”