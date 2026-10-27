IndyCar
AJ Foyt Racing signs Josh Pierson to multi-year deal beginning with 2027 IndyCar season
The 2026 Indy NXT standout will pilot the #4 Chevrolet alongside Dennis Hauger as the historic team prepares for its 50th Indy 500 anniversary season
Joey Barnes
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 5:00 PM
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Josh Pierson, AJ Foyt Racing
AJ Foyt Racing has signed Josh Pierson to a multi-year agreement to compete in the IndyCar Series beginning in 2027, bringing a Guinness World Records holder and accomplished young American driver to one of motorsports’ most storied teams.
With Dennis Hauger in the # 14 Chevrolet representing Homes For Our Troops, Pierson will drive the #4 entry with a new sponsor spotlighting a complementary program.
“Racing in IndyCar has been my dream for as long as I can remember,” Pierson said. “The variety of racing I’ve done has all been in preparation for this incredible opportunity. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way and tremendously appreciative of the commitment of a new partner that will be announced shortly.”
Pierson’s career has taken him from local to international karting, through junior formula racing and international sports cars, and back to open-wheel competition in Indy NXT by Firestone. At 16, he became the youngest driver ever to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The FIA gold-rated driver has a resume that includes race wins and podium finishes in the World Endurance Championship, Asian Le Mans Series, IMSA and Indy NXT.
“I’ve been watching Josh closely for the past several seasons. Few drivers at his age have his depth of experience, and his maturity and work ethic are remarkable,” said Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing. “Over the past year, he impressed us in multiple tests in a Panoz DP01 Champ Car alongside current IndyCar drivers, and again in our Chevy-powered car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. I believe in Josh, and we’re excited to be part of his continued development.”
Pierson led more laps than any other driver in the 2026 Indy NXT season and started on the front row in each of the final three races, including two pole positions. At Milwaukee, he set a new qualifying record previously held by new teammate Dennis Hauger. The following weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Pierson again qualified on pole and led every lap to win.
“What stood out at Laguna Seca was his composure,” Foyt said. “He had the speed, handled the restarts and executed from start to finish. Those are qualities we’re looking to build on as he makes the move to IndyCar.”
Pierson joins the team as it prepares to commemorate the 50th anniversary of A.J. Foyt’s historic fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in 2027.
“Being a part of AJ Foyt Racing, a team with incredible history, means the world to me. I’m excited about what Larry and the entire team are building for the future,” said Pierson. “I’m grateful for their confidence in me and look forward to my first NTT IndyCar Series green flag at St. Pete.”
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