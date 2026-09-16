AJ Foyt Racing signs reigning IndyCar Rookie of the Year Dennis Hauger to multi-year deal

AJ Foyt Racing has secured 2026 IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Dennis Hauger on a multi-year agreement beginning with the 2027 season. The 23-year-old Norwegian driver will take the wheel of the #14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet.

Hauger arrived in the U.S. in 2025, dominating Indy NXT by Firestone with six victories to claim the title as a rookie before making a seamless transition to IndyCar. His European resume includes the 2019 Italian Formula 4 championship, the 2021 FIA Formula 3 title, five FIA Formula 2 wins, and a long stint with the Red Bull Junior Team.

For Team President Larry Foyt, Hauger’s versatility made him a target for the team's long-term program.

“Dennis has accomplished a lot for someone who is only 23,” said Foyt. “Every time he’s moved into something new, he’s adapted quickly and he’s won. Coming over here and winning in Indy NXT as a rookie certainly got everyone’s attention, and then we watched how he progressed through his rookie season in IndyCar."

“I’m really excited about it,” said Hauger," who spent his rookie IndyCar campaign with Dale Coyne Racing. “Larry and I have had some very good conversations about the team and where they want to go. I’ve learned a lot in my first two years racing in America, but I still feel like there is a lot more for me to learn and accomplish in IndyCar.

“This team has so much history in this sport, but what intrigues me even more was hearing about the future and what they’re building now. I want to work hard with everyone there and see how far we can take it.”

Foyt added, “We’ve spent a lot of time talking about where we want this team to go. We’re investing in our people, our technical side and our commercial program because we want to continue moving forward. Dennis is a big part of that plan.

“We’re fortunate to have partners like Hendricks Holding Company and Homes For Our Troops who believe in what we’re doing with the No. 14 program. They’ve given us the opportunity to keep building, and now it’s our job to make the most of it.”

Hauger’s public debut with the team takes place October 2 at the GM Defense Valor & Velocity Gala at the GM Design Dome in Warren, Michigan. The event benefits the Medal of Honor Foundation and features the #14 car on display alongside leadership from Hendricks Holding Company, Inc. and Homes For Our Troops—a non-profit building custom adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

“I’ve been learning more about Homes For Our Troops and what the No. 14 HFOT.org car represents,” Hauger said. “It’s obviously much bigger than racing, and I’m looking forward to meeting General Cody, Diane and Konya and learning more about it. To have my first event with the team connected to Homes For Our Troops and supporting the Medal of Honor Foundation makes it a pretty special way to get started.”

Foyt later added, “Dennis wants to win, and we want to win. That’s where everything starts.”

Hauger’s signing is the first of additional announcements expected from AJ Foyt Racing regarding its 2027 driver lineup in the coming weeks.