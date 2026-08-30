Alex Palou closes on fifth IndyCar title despite finishing fifth at Milwaukee
Palou led a race-high 115 laps before fading late in Race 2, but still increased his championship advantage to 97 points and can clinch the title in Sunday night’s Race 1 restart
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images
Alex Palou's relentless march toward IndyCar history hit a brief pause at The Milwaukee Mile, but the reigning and four-time series champion remains on the absolute precipice of an unprecedented era of dominance.
Starting from the pole in the second race of Sunday’s doubleheader, the 29-year-old Spaniard appeared poised to lock up the season title early. Driving the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Palou controlled the pace for much of the afternoon, leading a race-high 115 of the 250 laps. However, late-race handling struggles and dense traffic eventually relegated him to a fifth-place finish.
Palou’s primary championship rival, Kyle Kirkwood, managed to delay the celebration with a masterful drive of his own. Charging all the way from 24th on the grid to finish sixth in the #27 Andretti Global Honda, Kirkwood staved off an immediate coronation.
Despite the minor setback, Palou actually extended his championship lead from 91 points to 97 heading into Sunday evening’s contest – the rain-delayed first race of the weekend that was suspended after 90 laps.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images
With one hand already firmly around what would be a remarkable fourth consecutive IndyCar title and fifth in six seasons, Palou needs only to exit Milwaukee with a 54-point cushion to secure the crown.
"We were going for the win today and didn’t really have enough pace," Palou said. "I felt good at the beginning but kind of fell off at the end. These races are tough. I think there were a lot of fast drivers out there that struggled in traffic, and I just couldn't do it as good as some others."
Tricky environmental conditions added to the challenge, with sharp wind gusts unsettling cars through the middle of Turns 1 and 2 and on entry into Turn 3.
With only a couple of hours to prepare for the nightcap, the Ganassi crew is racing the clock to add overall grip and refine the car's balance.
"Good opportunity tonight to get that championship," Palou said. "We know it’s going to be tough, but we’re going to try and fix the car a little bit and see if we can make it faster."
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